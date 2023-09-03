Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TV viewers are expressing their surprise after a subscription service announced it had cancelled its “greatest” show.

On Wednesday (30 August), it was revealed that, after three seasons, Hulu had axed the satirical comedy-drama The Great.

The series, which began in 2020, starred Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as her dangerous husband, Emperor Peter III.

Based on creator Tony McNamara’s 2008 play of the same name, The Great was a critical hit, and generated a loyal fanbase since its debut season. It racked up a total of seven Emmy nominations.

Despite this, Variety has reported that Hulu is cancelling the show, news of which has sent shockwaves through the fandom.

Many are expressing particular shock considering they believe the show to be the greatest series to have aired on Hulu.

“I thought this was one of Hulu’s prized possessions,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “No one cares for loyalty anymore like this is one of THE shows on Hulu.”

Elsewhere, one viewer stated: “This show was the absolute best Hulu had to offer,” with an additional fan calling it “THE period drama of the last few years”.

Others are lamenting the decision due to the fact that Fanning turned down a role in Dune: Part Two because of her role in the series, while Hoult had to reject Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One due to scheduling conflicts caused by the show’s production.

Fanning was set to play Princess Irulan in the new Dune film, which has officially been delayed from November 2023 to March 2024; the role went to Florence Pugh instead.

Elle Fanning in ‘The Great’ (Hulu)

“Elle Fanning literally passed on Dune Part 2 for The Great and they do this to her,” a fan wrote shortly after the news was announced.

Other shows to be released by the US subscription service include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Bear, Ramy, Reservation Dogs and Only Murders in the Building. The Great airs in the UK on Lionsgate+ and Channel 4.

The Independent has contacted Hulu for comment.