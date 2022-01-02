The Masked Singer is back – and the first celebrity has already been revealed.

Chandelier was voted off the first episode of the new series, which returned to ITV on Saturday (1 January).

After the vote was revealed, Chandlier unmasked themselves in front of the judges and studio audience.

They were revealed to be M People singer Heather Small, best known for 1990s hits “Moving On Up, “Search for the Hero” and “One Night in Heaven”.

Small then explained that she decided to take part in the show after “seeing Gabrielle and Joss Stone saying how much fun it was”.

“In these most challenging of times a little bit fun is good for everyone,” Small continued, stating that she disguised her voice to throw the judges off her scent.

“They were so off the mark,” she said, laughing,

Heather Small was unmasked in the first episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

This year’s judging panel includes Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Joel Dommett hosts the show, which will unmask another celebrity in Sunday’s episode (2 January).