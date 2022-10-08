The Midnight Club: New Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
If you’re easily frightened, proceed with caution
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.
The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.
This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club.
It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass.
Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining, titled Doctor Sleep.
The irony of the world record is that Flanagan has been vocal about his dislike of jump scares in the past.
“My whole career I completely s*** on jump scares as a concept, and I wanted to make sure it was pinned to me, too, as much as it is to the show, to Netflix, and all of us who have inflicted this on everyone,” Flanagan said (via Deadline).
“Now, I have my name in the Guinness Book of World Records for jump scares, which means next time I get the note, I can say, ‘You know, as the current world record holder for jump scares, I don’t think we need one here.’”
The Midnight Club, which was co-created by Flanagan and Leah Fong, is adapted from Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name.
It follows a group of terminally ill teenagers at Brightcliffe Hospice, who meet up nightly at midnight to tell each other scary stories.
The Midnight Club is on Netflix now.
