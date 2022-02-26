Alison Hammond has sparked rumours of a potential change to This Morning’s presenting line-up.

Friday’s episode (25 February) of the ITV breakfast show saw Hammond presenting without her typical co-star Dermot O’Leary.

Hammond explained O’Leary’s absence, stating that he was enjoying a “well-earned day off”.

The broadcaster presented the episode alongside Josie Gibson, who – like Hammond – found fame on Big Brother.

Fans were thrilled to see the two presenters play a new game called What the Hack, which saw the duo given various objects and tasked with figuring out how they would be used in a “life hack”.

Hammond told viewers: “Matt Edmondson will be putting Josie and I to the test when we play our guessing game for the very first time, and probably the last time.”

The 47-year-old quickly corrected herself: “Well I don’t think it’ll be the last time.”

Hammond’s remark left viewers hopeful for a repappearance from Gibson in the future.

One viewer tweeted: “Absolutely loved Alison and Josie presenting this Friday’s This Morning, I would love them to present more often.”

Another added: “Absolutely loving Josie and Alison on today. Best coupling in years.”

Hammond has previously opened about her close friendship with Gibson, stating that the pair spoke to each other “every day during lockdown”.

Gibson added: “Alison actually got me through lockdown. She was there for me on the phone every night, and we decided to get very spiritual together.”

Rumours that Gibson was due to take on a bigger presenting role on This Morning began after she covered for Holly Willoughby last year.