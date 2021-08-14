This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams has addressed the controversy surrounding Eamonn Holmes’ comment about her hair.

On Thursday’s episode of the ITV series (12 August), Holmes, who was co-presenting with his wife Ruth Langsford, said he would like to “pet” Williams’ hair.

“Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today,” he said. “You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish.”

Williams, who is mixed race, responded by laughing, stating: “Don’t touch my hair.”

Following criticism from viewers, Holmes issued an apology on Twitter, writing: “Hey everyone out there, if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended.”

Now, Williams has spoken out about the moment in a lengthy Instagram post, telling her followers that she “wanted to take a moment to reflect before responding”.

She wrote: “I know that many people may have been upset by Eamonn’s remark on air yesterday, and Eamonn has himself acknowledged that his comments made to me on This Morning were misjudged.

“He has done the right thing by apologising to me directly; and I have accepted his apology.”

Williams continued: “What I want to say is that I’m aware that his remarks, though meant without malice, have offended people. And if that comment had been made to me by a stranger, then I too would likely be offended.”

She said that it is “fair to say that both Eamonn and I wish it hadn’t been said”.

Williams criticised the “abuse” Holmes had received, but acknowledged that it had "opened the door to a conversation" she feels "needs to be had".

“My ask would be that people are open to trying to understand where this upset comes from in order to make the necessary changes for future generations,” she wrote.