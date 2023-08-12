Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This Morning host Alison Hammond has been called out by a young fundraiser for not showing up to a charity event she said she’d be at.

On Friday (11 August), Hammond interviewed Tony Hudgell, an eight-year-old who had both his legs amputated after being abused as a baby by his biological parents who caused him organ failure, fracture and sepsis.

Hudgell previously appeared on the ITV show to discuss his charity trek up Orrest Head, a hill in the Lake District, and Hammond told the youngster she would be present for the expedition.

However, she didn’t show up and Hudgell didn’t let her away with it. While appearing on the show via video link alongside adoptive parents Paula and Mark, Hudgell told Hammond: “We needed you – you never came.”

Hammond’s co-host Josie Gibson started laughing, with Hammond taking the moment in her stride: “Well, what it was, Tony, I was recording... Listen, because I do need to explain to you. I was recording an episode of Bake Off and I couldn’t make it.

“But next time, I’m gonna try my best to be there. I’m so sorry I wasn’t there. I am disappointed in myself, and I am sure everyone was disappointed that I wasn’t there. But you did it! You did it on everyone’s behalf, and I’m so proud of you.”

At the end of the interview, Gibson, revealing that Hudgell had “raised over £40,000”, said: “And Alison’s got some news.”

Hammond said: “Because I wasn’t there, is it alright if we put £500 into the kitty as well? Would you forgive me then?”

Hudgell, smiling, nodded in approval.

‘This Morning’s Josie Gibson looked shocked as Alison Hammond was called out by young guest (ITV)

In March 2023, Hammond was announced to be Matt Lucas’s replacement on Channel 4 series The Great British Bake Off, in which she will join Noel Fielding.

On Saturday (12 August), ITV announced it had hired a new male presenter to host this Wednesday’s show with Josie Gibson.