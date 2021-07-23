Fans watching the Olympic opening ceremony have a few thoughts on who they think should be commentating on the event.

Millions are tuning into the opening ceremony in Tokyo today (Friday 23 July), to watch athletes from 200 countries parade in a stadium that is almost empty due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The athletes are appearing in front of around 1,000 officials and dignitaries, rather than the 68,000 fans who would normally have been in attendance.

Viewers watching in the UK think the opening ceremony could do with some of Graham Norton’s Eurovision-style commentary to liven things up.

One Twitter user said “What the #OpeningCeremony is needing right now is some Graham Norton commentary.” Another added: “Andrew Cotter and Graham Norton - that would be the dream team for commentating the opening ceremony.”

“I think that the BBC should have used Graham Norton to narrate the olympics opening ceremony in the same way he does Eurovision,” another user tweeted.

A series of controversies have rocked the opening ceremony in the last few days. Director Kentaro Kobayashi was sacked on Thursday 22 July after historical footage emerged of him making jokes about the Holocaust.

Musician Cornelius also resigned from his role as a composer for the Olympic Games on Monday 19 July after historical accusations of bullying emerged.