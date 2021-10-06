Tom Fletcher says he wants Tom Felton to play him in a movie

McFly singer Tom Fletcher has said he wants Harry Potter star, Tom Felton, to play him in a movie biopic.

Fletcher confessed that fans often confuse him for Felton, who played the villainous Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series of films.

He said it’s gotten to the point where “we don’t correct them any more”.

Fletcher is currently taking part in the latest edition ofStrictly Come Dancing. This week, the contestants have to perform routines that are movie themed.

He and his professional dance partner, Amy Dowden, will perform a jive to Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B Goode” which featured in Fletcher’s favourite film, Back to the Future.

His band also takes its name from the film’s lead character, Marty McFly.

Commenting on the film, Fletcher said: “It has everything you could possibly want, time travelling, the DeLorean, a mad scientist and a hero who can skateboard and play guitar. It’s the perfect film.”

He added: “That film changed my life, we named our band after it. And it has an amazing soundtrack.”

Fletcher missed last week’s episode after testing positive for Covid-19. As a result, he had to self-isolate for 10 days.

Fellow contestant, Tilly Ramsay, will be dancing to “Nicest Kids in Town” from the musical, Hairspray.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6:45pm.