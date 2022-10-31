Tom Hanks revives David S Pumpkins during surprise guest SNL appearance

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Hanks hit Saturday Night Live fans with a wave of nostalgia during his latest surprise guest appearance.

The Forrest Gump star returned to the SNL stage on 29 October, taking part in multiple sketches.

For his last skit of the night, he brought back the fan-favourite character David S Pumpkins, whom he first portrayed on the show in 2016.

Alongside SNL’s Mikey Day and alum David Moynihan who donned matching skeleton onesies with face paint and white wigs, Hanks wore his recognisable pumpkin suit and black permed wig.

“I’m David Pumpkins, and I’m gonna scare you stupid!” Hanks announced after the trio was revealed as inmates in cellblock 662 on the terrifying tour of the petrifying prison.

The three proceeded to dance, before Kenan Thompson asked Jack Harlow, Ego Nwodim and Andrew Dismukes: “Are you shaking in your boots?”

Dismukes quickly answered: “No! I’ve seen like every horror movie ever and none of them had David Pumpkins in it.”

“True, but I was kind of feeling David Pumpkins though, nice change of pace,” countered Harlow.

“I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed seeing the return of David S Pumpkins and his skeleton friends,” one fan tweeted.

Another responded: “I talked a lot of s*** about #SNL this week, but this episode was fun. Cecily Strong, Jeff Probst, drunk uncle, and, of course, David S Pumpkins’ revival. Happy Halloween.”

“DAVID S PUMPKINS IS BACK AND HE’S GIVING ME LIIIIFFFFFFEEEEEE,” a third exclaimed.

Hanks has appeared on SNL numerous times, making his debut cameo in 1985.

This evening, Harlow was welcomed as the comedy sketch show’s host and musical guest. He appeared during multiple skits, stunning viewers with his unrecognisable appearance.

Later, he performed “Lil Secrets” and “First Class” off of his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Earlier this week, it was announced on Twitter that comedian and actor Amy Schumer would be returning to host the show, joined by “Bad Habit” singer Steve Lacy as the evening’s musical guest on 5 November.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on Saturdays and streams on Peacock the following day.