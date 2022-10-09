Jump to content

Strictly Come Dancing viewers in hysterics as Tony Adams strips off during Full Monty dance

Fans said his performance was ‘exactly what this show is all about’

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 09 October 2022 07:46
Comments
Tony Adams strips off on Strictly Come Dancing

Tony Adams left Strictly viewers in hysterics after stripping off during his latest performance.

The former professional footballer and manager, who spent his entire playing career at Arsenal, has been bottom of the leaderboard since the new series began.

While he remains at the bottom of the leaderboard with 18 points after Saturday’s episode (8 October), he certainly won the trophy for the most entertaining dance of Movie Week.

During his performance of the songs “You Sexy Thing” and “Hot Stuff” from 1997 film The Full Monty, (which actually references Adams), the contestant proceeded to pull his trousers down to reveal some sparkly red underwear.

He then ripped his shirt off, which earned him a standing ovation from the crowd, including former Arsenal footballer David Seaman.

“We tried to put some content in there, you know?” he told co-host Claudia Winkleman after the dance, with Tess Daly saying he “brought the roof down”.

Viewers couldn’t get enough of Adams’s dance, with many agreeing that it was “exactly what Strictly is all about”.

Tony Adams stripped off during Movie Week of ‘Strictly’ 2022

(BBC)

Find a series of reactions below.

Strictly Come Dancing continues nightly on BBC One.

