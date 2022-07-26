Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver in the sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has died aged 77.

His death was announced on his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning (26 July). “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning,” his management team wrote.

“Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him.

“The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally — thank you Tony.”

In May, Dow had announced that his cancer, which he had been diagnosed with years before, had come back.

Leave it to Beaver, which centred on an archetypal 1950s suburban family, ran from 1957 to 1963. The black-and-white sitcom followed the antics of a naughty boy called Beaver, his pragmatic brother Wally, their friend Eddie, and their parents Ward and June.

The show’s writers, Bob Mosher and Joe Connelly, based the kids in the series on their own children. One of Wally’s habits, for example, was that he constantly combed his hair. They had seen their own teenagers doing this and wrote it into the sitcom.

Tony Dow and his ‘Leave It to Beaver’ co-star Jerry Mathers in 2017 (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Dow returned for the Eighties TV movie Still the Beaver and the series The New Leave It to Beaver, also directing five episodes and writing one.

His directing credits also included Honey I Shrunk the Kids and an episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Dow’s other acting roles included appearances in General Hospital, Lassie and Murder, She Wrote.

He is survived by his wife Lauren and two children.