Who might replace Trevor Noah on The Daily Show?

Trevor Noah’s departure from The Daily Showhas given rise to speculation about who’s going to be replacing him.
In a video statement shared on Twitter on Thursday (29 September), the 38-year-old comedian said that after seven years as host of the Comedy Central programme, his “time is up”.
The political commentator said that the next part of his life might involve more standup work.
This decision has led to The Daily Show fans wondering who’s going to be replacing Noah as the show’s host.
According to social media users, some of the most popular choices to replace Noah are comedians and talk show hosts Amber Ruffin and Samantha Bee.
The Black Agenda Book’s editor Anna Gifty wrote: “Trevor Noah is truly one of the best to ever do it. Jon Stewart chose well, and I am looking forward to seeing a Black woman champion that desk.”
She added: “Fingers crossed for Amber Ruffin.”
The Nation’s Elie Mystal wrote: “The most obvious choices to replace the amazing Noah are @ambermruffin or @iamsambee.
“But you just know some suit will have a good relationship with his buddy’s uncle’s grandkid and they’ll try to make Mike Richards the new host.”
Broadcaster Roberto Abramowitz also said that Bee would be the “perfect replacement”.
American sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen hopes Ronny Chieng takes over Noah’s reign, while The Wall Street Journal’s film critic Kyle Smith said Hannah Gadsby should take over.
“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realised there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said in his statement. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.
“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” he continued. “I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s*****, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”
Noah has yet to disclose when his final appearance on The Daily Show will be.
