Netflix viewers have lamented the streamer’s “bananas” decision to cancel another popular series.

The streaming service has recently cancelled a number of popular fantasy shows, including Fate: The Winx Saga and vampire series First Kill.

Now, Warrior Nun has become the latest show on that list, just one month after season two arrived on Netflix.

The fantasy series, based on Ben Dunn’s comic books, follows Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), a young girl who wakes up in a morgue and learns she now has supernatural powers that can be used to defend the world from demons, with the help of an order of warrior nuns.

Despite the show spending three weeks in Netflix’s worldwide top 10 and peaking at No 5 (according to Deadline), creator Simon Barry announced on Tuesday (13 December) night that they would not be returning for a third outing.

Posting a photo of a sunset on social media, Barry wrote that he’d “just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun”.

“My sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team,” he said.

“It was a privilege to be a part of this.”

The show’s star Baptista later tweeted: “Working on Warrior Nun was a very special chapter of my life. Thank you to the cast and crew for giving everything they had. Thank you to the fans that loved and supported us.

“I see you and I love you. It was all for you. I’m forever grateful.”

In the comment section of Barry’s post, fans shared their frustration that a seemingly popular show like Warrior Nun should be cancelled so easily.

The cast of ‘Warrior Nun' (MARIA HERAS/NETFLIX)

“This is the s*** that baffles me about this industry,” wrote actor Aleks Paun, praising Warrior Nun’s “gripping storytelling”.

“Shows that don’t have this fan base or creativity somehow gets three, four seasons. I wish a network out there will see the product you created and bring it back.”

The Americans star Alison Wright echoed his comment, writing: “Bananas! It was a massive success!!”

“Without any exaggeration I have not been as excited about a storyline and series since Harry Potter when it first came out - how can they not continue?!” commented singer Ioanna.

On Twitter, Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also shared her frustration at the news.

“HOW. They can’t just live us hanging like that. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU @nettlix ?” she wrote, adding: “[Justice] for #warriornun.”

Showrunner Barry suggested on social media that he was looking into the possibility of moving Warrior Nun to a new TV network, encouraging fans to use the hashtag “#SaveWarriorNun” on social media.