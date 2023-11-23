I’m a Celeb 2023: Nigel Farage surprises Josie with bare behind as two campmates arrive in jungle
Professional boxer and Creed star Tony Bellew and legendary jockey Frankie Dettori join the I’m a Celeb campmates as ‘coaches’
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.
The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with the fourth episode of the 2023 season bringing heated arguments, emotional upheaval, grisly challenges and two late arrivals.
During tonight’s episode, Ant and Dec announced that new campmates have arrived in the jungle: sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori. Find out everything you need to know about the two new arrivals here.
They will be joining former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.
In tonight’s episode, Bellew and Dettori will lead campmates in the first group Bushtucker Trial, where they will have to move pigs’ testicles from one end of the assault course to the other – using only their mouths – in a challenge called... “Don’t Drop the Ball”. Yuck!
Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s episode, things got heated between campmates when YouTuber Nella Rose, 26, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, butted heads after she accused him of treating her like a “little girl” and for making comments that he is old enough to be her dad. Nella became upset following Fred’s comments because her own father died in 2016.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Nella, Fred, Marvin and Nick take on the slam dunk challenge
Both camps learnt the coaches needed to send a pair of campmates down to go head-to-head in a challenge entitled Slam Dunk’d.
In main camp, Nella volunteered with Fred offering to join her.
Fred said: “I’ll go, I’ll go with Nella. We’re going to go for the win.”
In the Bush Telegraph Danielle said: “Fred and Nella have both volunteered to go out for the challenge today… I reckon this will bond them even closer.”
In the Away camp, it was decided Nick and Marvin should team up to take on Fred and Nella.
Will this be... the great reconciliation of Fred and Nella?
The pair have had icy relations for days now. Can this challenge finally bring them closer together?
Main camp or winners camp? I know where I’d like to be....
Sam Thompson screamed “This is sick!” when he realised that the winning camp has been given a new bus to hang out in, as well as new fresh clothes.
Meanwhile, at losers’ camp, Grace Dent and her fellow contestants have realised that they have no proper shower.
Voting is now open!
Check the IAC app...
And Tony’s review? The pigs’ testicles were ‘salty'
And he joins the losers team; Frankie will coach the winning team...
I can’t watch....
Surely this is the most grisly challenge yet?!
Welcome to “Don’t Drop the Ball”…
Welcome to “Don’t Drop the Ball”… the game where campmates can only use their mouths to move raw pigs’ testicles from one side of the assault course to the other.
Ant explained: “This is Don’t Drop The Ball. Using only your mouths you have to move the balls from one end of the Scarena over the obstacles to the other end of the Scarena. The first coach to get five balls will be the coach of the Home team. And they’ll go to main camp and enjoy a lovely meal tonight. The loser will be the coach of the Away team.”
Dec added: “You can only move one ball at a time… you may have noticed these are no ordinary balls, these are pigs’ testicles.”
Welcome, Tony and Frankie... and now you have to put pigs’ testicles in your mouths!
What a lovely welcome!
Here are our new arrivals!
The two new campmates are professional boxer and Creed star Tony Bellew and legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.
Find out everything you need to know about them, here:
Meet Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori – I’m a Celeb’s newest campmates
Professional boxer and jockey legend join controversial politician Nigel Farage, actor Jamie Lynn Spears and presenter Josie Gibson in the Australian jungle
The five winners have been chosen!
They are: Fred, Jamie, Nick, Nella and Sam! This is team one.
The rest will head back to Snake Rock camp.
