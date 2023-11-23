✕ Close Nigel Farage hints to campmates he could be future PM

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.

The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with the fourth episode of the 2023 season bringing heated arguments, emotional upheaval, grisly challenges and two late arrivals.

During tonight’s episode, Ant and Dec announced that new campmates have arrived in the jungle: sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori. Find out everything you need to know about the two new arrivals here.

They will be joining former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

In tonight’s episode, Bellew and Dettori will lead campmates in the first group Bushtucker Trial, where they will have to move pigs’ testicles from one end of the assault course to the other – using only their mouths – in a challenge called... “Don’t Drop the Ball”. Yuck!

Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s episode, things got heated between campmates when YouTuber Nella Rose, 26, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, butted heads after she accused him of treating her like a “little girl” and for making comments that he is old enough to be her dad. Nella became upset following Fred’s comments because her own father died in 2016.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.