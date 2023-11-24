I’m a Celebrity 2023: Nigel Farage and Nella Rose to take on Touchdown of Terror trial
Four campmates will take on the American football-themed challenge ‘Touchdown of Terror’
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.
The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with last night’s episode bringing heated arguments, emotional upheaval, grisly challenges and two late arrivals.
Friday’s episode will see YouTuber Nella Rose and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson take on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and food critic Grace Dent in the Touchdown of Terror trial. In the challenge, the pairs must try and release American footballs while wearing a helmet of critters.
After a first few days in the jungle, Thursday’s show (23 November) saw sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining as new arrivals. Find out everything you need to know about the two new campmates here.
They will be joining former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.
Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s episode (21 November), things got heated between campmates when Nella, 26, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, butted heads after she accused him of treating her like a “little girl” and for making comments that he is old enough to be her dad. Nella became upset following Fred’s comments because her own father died in 2016.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
Preview: Nigel Farage faces Nella Rose in ‘Touchdown of Terror'
Tonight, Home team’s Nella and Sam take will take Away team’s Grace and Nigel in “Touchdown of Terror”.
They will try and release American footballs while wearing a helmets filled with creepy crawlies.
Watch a preview below:
Does the winner get any prize money?
With the series set to return, many viewers have been left wondering what the prize for winning the series is.
Unfortunately for the contestants, there is no cash prize for winning I’m a Celebrity.
Instead, they are simply named King or Queen of the Jungle (or King or Queen of the Castle, as was the case for the two years that the series decamped to Wales due to the pandemic).
Who are Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori, the jungle’s newest campmates?
The two new campmates are professional boxer and Creed star Tony Bellew and legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.
The two sports stars join controversial former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, JLS’s Marvin Humes and Jamie Lynn Spears, best known for being the younger sister of Britney Spears. You can find the full cast list here.
I’m a Celebrity campmates left red-faced as Nigel Farage bares it all
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! contestants were left red in the face after controversial politician Nigel Farage bared it all while taking a bath in the middle of camp.
In scenes aired on Thursday night (23 November), Farage ran himself a nice hot bath but did not warn his campmates that he would be putting on a display in their open-plan camp with the bathtub placed at a height.
EastEnders star Danielle Harold walked past and caught sight of his bare bottom as he got out of the tub and said to herself: “That’s a sight… for sore eyes.”
What were Fred and Nella arguing about on Monday?
Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix have butted heads on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here over a perceived slight about her late father.
In scenes aired on Tuesday’s episode, the online content creator expressed her distaste for a comment the First Dates maître d’ made in reference to his age.
While Sirieix was preparing food for the campmates’ dinner, he batted off compliments that he wasn’t “old” at age 51 by comparing his age to Nella’s. “Yeah, but I’m not 26 anymore, am I? I could be your dad,” he reasoned.
“No, my dad was way older than you,” Rose replied, to which Sirieix stated: “Yeah, but I could still be your dad.”
