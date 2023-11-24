✕ Close I'm a Celeb: Campmates shocked by naked Nigel Farage taking a bath

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is well and truly underway.

The reality series returned to screens on Sunday night (19 November), with last night’s episode bringing heated arguments, emotional upheaval, grisly challenges and two late arrivals.

Friday’s episode will see YouTuber Nella Rose and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson take on former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and food critic Grace Dent in the Touchdown of Terror trial. In the challenge, the pairs must try and release American footballs while wearing a helmet of critters.

After a first few days in the jungle, Thursday’s show (23 November) saw sports stars Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori joining as new arrivals. Find out everything you need to know about the two new campmates here.

They will be joining former Ukip and Brexit party MEP Nigel Farage who, following in the footsteps of disgraced politician Matt Hancock last year, is among the stars who have entered the jungle. The controversial politician is competing alongside This Morning’s Josie Gibson, Jamie Lynn Spears, and YouTuber Nella Rose. You can find the full line-up of 2023 campmates here.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s episode (21 November), things got heated between campmates when Nella, 26, and First Dates star Fred Sirieix, 51, butted heads after she accused him of treating her like a “little girl” and for making comments that he is old enough to be her dad. Nella became upset following Fred’s comments because her own father died in 2016.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.