I’m a Celebrity South Africa: Meet the cast of the new All Stars edition
Carol Vorderman and Jordan Banjo are among those returning to the jungle for an all star version in South Africa
The South African-set “all stars” edition of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is here.
ITV’s brand new show sees the return of some of the most memorable campmates from previous seasons.
The series began on Monday 24 April and will come to a close on Friday 12 May.
Instead of the usual Australian outback setting, this show takes place in “the harsher and more unforgiving” environment of South Africa, with the contestants facing challenges “even bigger and tougher” than before.
The first group of stars taking part in the show were announced live on air during an episode of Saturday Night Takeaway in March.
Find the rolling list of contestants and their respective seasons below (to be updated as and when new stars are announced)...
Amir Khan – boxing champion (season 17)
Jordan Banjo – Diversity dancer & DJ (season 16)
Helen Flanagan – Coronation Street star (season 12)
Carol Vorderman – TV presenter (season 16)
Fatima Whitbread – Olympic athlete (season 11)
Paul Burrell – Former royal butler (season four)
Phil Tuffnell – ex-England cricketer (season two)
Janice Dickinson – Supermodel (season seven)
Shaun Ryder – Music legend (season 10)
Gillian McKeith - TV personality (season 10)
Georgia Toffolo - Reality TV star (season 17)
Andy Whyment - Actor (season 19)
Myleene Klass - Presenter (season 6)
Dean Gaffney - Actor (season 6)
Joe Swash - Actor (season 8)
In November, Jill Scott was crowned the winner of last year’s I’m a Celebrity. The ex-England footballer beat out fellow finalists disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner.
As the final result was announced, Scott and Warner hugged before Warner shared how “gassed” he was for his friend’s success. Scott was crowned by Mike Tindall.
Over 12 million votes were cast and with odds of 2/9, Scott had been the strong favourite to emerge victorious from Sunday’s final, with Hancock less likely at 5/1. Warner, meanwhile, was a relative long shot at 10/1.
Last year’s season was embroiled in some controversy over the participation of Hancock who was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.
He joined a roster of contestants that also included DJ Chris Moyles, Culture Club singer Boy George, and broadcaster Charlene White.
I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm.
