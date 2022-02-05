Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.

The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.

Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.

While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix, including Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window, others couldn’t help but be distracted by one recurring plot point.

It involves her building’s broken mailbox, which is being fixed by a handyman named Buell (Cameron Britton) for multiple episodes. The many glimpses of the mailbox being fixed have inspired many to humorously ask how long exactly it would take.

“The most disturbing thing about THE WOMAN IN THE HOUSE ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE GIRL IN THE WINDOW is the mailbox never getting fixed,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: I know the movie is a parody but it bothers me so much that every single day Buell is fixing that damn mailbox.”

One viewer said “the mailbox repair man who is just endlessly repairing the same mailbox for no apparent reason” is “maybe my favourite thing” about the series, with another fan calling it “hilarious”.

Buell (Cameron Britton) is shown to be fixing the mailbox throughout ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ (Netflix)

It’s later confirmed that the mailbox scenes are just anther example of the parody taking place; it’s later mentioned that Buell was hired to “fix the mailbox all those years ago” – and by episode seven, is still shown to be hard at work attempting to fix it.

The series is available to stream on Netflix now.