Zoe Ball explains absence from BBC breakfast show this week

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball will not be hosting her regular breakfast show after falling ill with Covid-19.

The 52-year-old told her followers n social media that fellow radio host Vernon Kay would take over in her absence.

Ball announced the news from Twitter on Sunday night, accompanied by an image of herself, Rylan Clark and Kay.

“So i’ve got covid…” she wrote. “But good news is ya man @vernonkay is looking after y’all @BBCRadio2”

“Back soon,” the presenter added. In the image of the three stars, Ball also added a germ emoji over her face.

“Noooooooooo,” replied Rylan under the image.

Kay also tweeted confirming that he would be hosting the show.

“Couple of mornings on @BBCRadio2 coming up!!” he wrote accompanied by a giph of Queen.

“Get well quickly @ZoeTheBall 5am wake up’s play havoc with the eye bags!! See you tomorrow from 6.30AM,” the 48-year-old added.

The presenter has previously covered on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show when she has been absent.

Kay previously had a full time show of his own. The presenter hosted a Radio 1 in 2004 for eight years.

Kay will cover the breakfast show in Ball’s absence (Getty Images)

After Ball shared the news of her virus on Twitter, many fans and fellow celebrities were keen to express their well wishes.

“Hope you’re ok lovely,” wrote Louise Redknapp in the comments.

BBC Sport presenter Sanny Rudravajhala said: “Get well soon Zoe! Hope it isn’t too bad!!”

“Will miss your cheery voice on my 93 mile drive every morning. Love Vernon too so will be tuning in as usual. Get well soon lovely,” wrote one fan.

Some listeners were delighted with the news of Kay’s cover slot.

“Get better soon @ZoeTheBall but loving that @vernonkay standing in…need your own show on @BBCRadio2 as you are terrific!” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another wrote: “The lovely @vernonkay - Monday morning just got more appealing. Will listen out for the car parking alarm around 08:27! ( hoping you are not too unwell Zoe).”