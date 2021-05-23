China: 21 die after extreme weather hits cross country race

Twenty-one people have died after extreme weather hit a cross-country race across a mountain in northwest China.

Hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the 60 mile track through the Yellow River Stone Forest in Baiyin city, Gansu province after a sudden drop in temperature, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

The race was brought to an emergency stop at around 1pm on Saturday, but not all of the runners could immediately be located on the high-altitude track.

Early on Sunday, rescuers found 21 dead, including the last five people still missing. The all-night search, involving more than 700 people, was made difficult by the mountain’s complex terrain.

Among the dead was the well-known runner Liang Jing, who had recently won a 100km (60 mile) race in Ningbo, according to Xinhua.

Bayin city mayor Zhang Xuchen apologised as organiser of the event at a news conference.

“We express deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured,” he said.

An all-night rescue mission was carried out involving more than 700 people (VIA REUTERS)

Of the 172 people who participated in the race, 151 were confirmed safe. Some were treated for minor injuries and were stable, Xinhua said.

One of the participants who quit and returned to safety wrote on social media that the race had previously been held four times, according to the Associated Press.

He added that the weather conditions caught the runners off guard and that he had struggled to warm up.

“I ran two kilometers before the starting gun fired to warm up... but the troublesome thing was, after running these two kilometers, my body still had not heated up,” he reportedly posted to WeChat.

He later told Xinhau that his fingers were numb and that he felt dazed by the time he decided to turn back.

A reporter for state broadcaster CCTV said that some of those father along the path had fallen into mountain crevices and were in need of rescue. They added that the path the runners faced was narrow and reached an altitude of thousands of feet.