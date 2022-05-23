US will use force to defend Taiwan if China invades, says Biden

The US will intervene with military force if China moves to invade Taiwan, Joe Biden said on Monday during a visit to Tokyo, in one of the strongest statements of support for Taipei in decades.

On his first trip to Asia during his presidency, Mr Biden said the burden to safeguard the self-ruled island had become “even stronger” following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“That’s the commitment we made,” Mr Biden said in a press conference, adding that any effort by China to use force against Taiwan would “just not be appropriate”.

Such an attack “will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine”, Mr Biden said.

His comments in Tokyo appeared to be a departure from America’s existing policy of “strategic ambiguity” on its position regarding Taiwan, whereby the US has promised to support the government in Taipei but does not explicitly state what it would do in the event Taiwan came under attack.

Washington says it adheres to a “One China Policy” that means it only has formal diplomatic relations with the government in Beijing, while it maintains informal discussions with Taiwan.

Beijing, meanwhile, espouses the “One China Principle” — that China is a single entity which encompasses all disputed territories including Taiwan. President Xi Jinping has previously vowed to regain control over Taiwan — which has been self-governed since after the Second World War — and has not ruled out using force to do so.

More follows