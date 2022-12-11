For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

China is setting up more medical facilities to bolster its hospitals ahead of an expected sharp rise in its Covid-19 cases, as the Communist government eases back to normal life after three years of stringent restrictions and lockdowns.

Following the spectacle of weeks of rare mass protests, the Xi Jinping government on Wednesday dropped most of the draconian restrictions under its "zero-Covid" policy, which aimed to stop the coronavirus from spreading in the country.

While preventing Covid from becoming endemic remains the government’s stated goal, the latest moves suggest Beijing will tolerate more cases without quarantine or shutting down travel or businesses in order to get Asia's largest economy moving again.

On Sunday, China reported 10,815 new cases, including 8,477 without symptoms.

Earlier this week, a cabinet meeting called for "full mobilisation" of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their "combat effectiveness". According to state media, officials were told to keep track of the health of everyone in their area aged 65 and older.

China has 138,000 intensive care beds for its 1.4 billion citizens, the general director of the Bureau of Medical Administration of the National Health Commission, Jiao Yahui, said at a news conference. That is less than one for every 10,000 people.

There is a range of discrepancies in the availability of healthcare services between the cities and rural parts of the country. Hospital beds are concentrated in the capital Beijing and other major cities such as Shanghai on the east coast. During the cabinet meeting, officials were reportedly told to ensure rural areas have "fair access" to treatment and drugs.

At least 22,000 hospital beds have been set aside for coronavirus patients in the western Shaanxi province and officials are ready to increase its intensive care capacity 20 per cent by converting other beds.

Cities with higher cases are "accelerating the upgrading" of hospitals for "critically ill patients", an official of the provincial health commission was quoted by The Paper as saying.

"Each city is required to designate a hospital with strong comprehensive strength and high treatment level" for coronavirus cases, the official said.

Patients were seen queuing for up to six hours in several places to get into overburdened fever clinics, with some hospitals turning away patients with problems "deemed not serious" enough to receive treatment.

Defending the hospitals, Chen Erzhen, the vice president of Ruijin Hospital in Shanghai, said that "blindly going to the hospital" is depleting resources and might delay treatment for serious cases.

"We recommend trying to manage health at home," he told The Paper. "Leave medical resources for people who really need treatment."