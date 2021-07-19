Chinese brands cut ties with celebrity Kris Wu accused of luring underage teenagers into having sex with him

Several brands have cut ties with Chinese actor and singer Kris Wu following allegations that he was luring young girls, including underage adolescents, into taking part in sexual relations with him.

The allegations were brought forward by a woman who professes to be one of his victims.

The 30-year-old actor has denied the claims and said that he will file a defamation suit.

“I didn’t respond earlier because I didn’t want to interfere with judicial proceedings... but I cannot bear it anymore,” he wrote on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

Wu has been serving as a brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, Lancôme, L’Oreal, and Kans among other brands.

These allegations became public after a 19-year-old university student Du Meizhu started posting about it on Chinese social media platforms, asserting that Wu guarantees young ladies openings in the entertainment industry in exchange for sexual favours.

Meizhu told the NetEase site that she knows eight victims, including herself.

She alleged that Wu had paid her 500,000 yuan (£56,100) to “keep quiet”, but she chose to speak out instead, as she wants to be “the last victim”.

“I declare that I met Miss Du only once at a gathering organised by a friend on 5 December 2020,” Wu wrote in his statement. “There was no such thing as forced drinking, confiscation of phones, or any other details alleged in her stories.”

“The accusations such as ‘gang rape’, ‘sex involving minors’, ‘sedation-facilitated assault’ were all all false,” he added. “I would have sent myself to jail if I had committed any of these crimes.”

Brands that have terminated the celebrity’s contacts following the accusations include Shanghai cosmetics brand Kans and detergent brand Libai.

Other international brands like Kiehl’s and snack brand Bestore also removed him from their social media profiles on Weibo.