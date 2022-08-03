Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Russia says speaker’s trip was ‘deliberate attempt’ to provoke China
Pelosi becomes highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit Taiwan despite strong warnings from China
Nancy Pelosi sends ‘unequivocal message’ that ‘America stands with Taiwan’
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on a US Air Force jet on Wednesday evening, concluding a historic and high-stakes visit that drew a slew of responses from China.
Beijing warned of “punishing” those who offend it, while Chinese state media called the speaker’s trip an “opening salvo of war”.
China says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier, it imposed trade restrictions on some food items and construction materials.
Meanwhile, Russia backed China’s assertion that the trip was a deliberate attempt by Washington to irritate Beijing, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov saying: “I see no other reason to create such an annoyance almost out of the blue, knowing very well what it means for the People’s Republic of China.”
Ms Pelosi was awarded Taiwan’s highest civilian award during her meeting with the Taiwanese president earlier today, where she reaffirmed US support for democracy on the contested island.
“We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and we are proud of our enduring friendship,” Ms Pelosi said in an address.
Taiwan’s defence ministry says 27 Chinese military planes detected in air defence zone
Taiwan’s defence ministry tweeted on Wednesday shortly after Nancy Pelosi’s plane headed for Seoul, where she’s expected to arrive late in the day, took off stating that 27 Chinese PLA aircrafts arrived in the area.
The Ministry of National Defense tweeted in the evening on Wednesday Taiwan time that 27 aircrafts, which included models J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16, were detected flying over the self-governing island’s air defence zone on 3 August.
Pelosi's visit symbolises US support for Tibet, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, says rights group
Lauding US speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong (CFHK) has said the trip symbolises a tougher stance against China.
The international advocacy group, set up last year amid the crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, said in a statement to The Independent that it fully supports Ms Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan and applauded her courage in facing such threats, adding that China must bear the consequences of any escalation of tension.
“The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong supports the visit to Taiwan, and the rest of Asia, by Speaker Pelosi and strongly welcomes the support from Republican senators willing to stand up against the threats by China,” it said.
“This visit is more than just about Taiwan. It also shows continued US support for the people of Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Such support is vital as we need the US to take a tougher stance against China and its increasingly belligerent behaviour at home and abroad.”
Striving for de-escalation in Taiwan Strait, says German foreign ministry
Germany is striving for a de-escalation in the Taiwan Strait with international partners, said a German foreign ministry spokesperson, who added that military threats were unacceptable.
Germany retains close relations with Taiwan, which is an important partner, said the spokesperson at a regular government news conference in the evening.
Germany's government supports a clear "One China" policy like the United States, added a government spokesperson.
Pakistan backs China, saying Pelosi's Taiwan visit will have 'serious implications'
After Russia and North Korea, Pakistan has put its weight behind China’s stance over Nancy Pelosi’s visit, warning that the move will have “serious implications for regional peace and stability”.
Affirming that it supported “China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Islamabad said the world cannot afford another crisis.
“Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability,” the country said in a statement.
“The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security. The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy.”
China has significant investments in Pakistan and Islamabad has been an all-weather ally for Beijing in recent years.
Asean urges de-escalation of tensions over Taiwan
Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) have expressed concerns over rising tensions concerning Taiwan, an official from chair country Cambodia just said ahead of the regional talks today.
Asean hopes all sides will try their best to de-escalate tensions on Taiwan and avoid actions that contribute to an escalation, Kung Phoak, secretary of state of Cambodia's foreign ministry, told a news conference.
The 10-member bloc is split between countries with close ties to China, such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, and others that are warier of Beijing and its growing international assertiveness.
Flights unaffected by Chinese drills but travel time might go up, says Taiwan
Transport officials in Taiwan believe flights will remain largely unaffected with Chinese fire drills but travel time may increase slightly.
The Reuters news agency reports that Taiwan’s transport department is expecting a “minimal” increase in flight time for international destinations as planes might have to take alternate routes, but it says domestic flights will not be impacted.
The country is also hoping more routes will open up for international flights.
Analyst: Costs for Taiwan set to rise with Chinese aggression but war unlikely
Nancy Pelosi's high-stakes visit to Taiwan has now concluded, but the repercussions will be felt for some time.
The US House speaker's visit has set the stage for further tensions in the region for Taiwan as well as strained US-China relations, which were already at a low point.
China has already announced it will be carrying out military exercises and live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, forcing the island nation to look for alternate aviation and ship routes. Beijing has also imposed trade curbs, restricting imports of some food from Taiwan and exports of construction material.
According to foreign policy analyst and professor Harsh V Pant of the Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, China's aggressive response stems from the fact that Beijing had already "backed itself into a corner" on the issue and had to seem like it was doing something.
"Once it [China] raised the decibel level so high, it meant that now it had to react," he tells The Independent, however, adding that a full-blown war with Taiwan may not be in Beijing's best interests either.
Professor Pant says that, in this case, Beijing was testing America's resolve by threatening to escalate the situation but it knew that its options were limited.
Mr Pant adds that Xi Jinping "would not want to be seen as a leader who's entering into his third term, which is historic, with a hint of weakness."
"So certainly the costs for Taiwan will rise as it's almost a blockade-like situation that the Chinese are creating with these live fire drills."
In pictures: Pelosi's historic trip to Taiwan concludes
