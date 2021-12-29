Stand News: Hong Kong media outlet shuts down after arrests and freezing of assets
The arrests were the latest crackdown on media in Hong Kong
A pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong said it would shut down after police raided its offices on Wednesday, arrested senior staff on suspected “seditious publication” offences, and froze assets worth £5.8m.
“Because of the situation, Stand News is now stopping operations,” the publication Stand News said in a Facebook post. “Acting Editor in Chief Patrick Lam has resigned and all Stand News employees are dismissed.”
Hundreds of Hong Kong national security police personnel raided the office earlier in the day and arrested seven people for “seditious publications”. Police alleged that the online news site published stories which incited hatred against authorities and officers seized approximately £47,000 of cash from its offices.
According to the South China Morning Post, police left six hours after the raids began with 33 boxes of potential evidence, including computers and journalistic materials.
Stand News is the second outlet in Hong Kong to face charges for promoting “seditious materials” after the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. Its owner, Jimmy Lai, as well as six other senior employees, were slapped with new sedition charges earlier this week. Apple Daily has also closed down.
Stand News was launched in 2014 as a non-profit and was one of the most prominent pro-democracy publications in Hong Kong.
SCMP reported that the outlet’s bank account has also been frozen. Further details of the alleged offences are expected to be disclosed at a press conference later in the day.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned” with the arrests of members of the media in the past year.
It added that the “association urges the government to protect press freedom in accordance with the Basic Law”.
“We are investigating the incident and have no further comment at this time, but will announce any new information in due course,” it said.
