Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: GOP offers rare praise of Speaker as China lashes out
China has strongly condemned first visit by a US House speaker since 1997, and even the White House has warned it might not be a good idea
As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
Tensions are high across the region as the plane expected to be carrying US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi touched down in Taiwan on Tuesday, with Chinese warplanes flying close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Ms Pelosi was offered rare praise from GOP lawmakers for visiting in defiance of Chinese warnings.
Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, while the foreign ministry condemned the trip as “playing with fire” and confirmed they will hold live fire exercises off the coast of Taiwan.
Ms Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday morning for the second leg of her Asia tour, and the US military plane carrying the House Speaker and the Congressional delegation left that country and landed in Taipei at Taiwan Songshan Airport just before 11pm local time.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post published an op-ed by Ms Pelosi, where the speaker describes the visit as being “an unequivocal statement that America stands with Taiwan, our democratic partner, as it defends itself and its freedom”.
Ms Pelosi left the US on Sunday and began her visit in Singapore. Her office has said she will also travel to South Korea and Japan.
The visit to Taiwan is the most senior by a US politician since then-House speaker Newt Gingrich went there in 1997.
US National Security Council coordinator says Pelosi’s visit doesn’t violate One China policy
John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said that Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan doesn’t violate any of Washington’s foreign policy and added that the Biden administration will not be intimidated by threats from China.
“We think it’s important that the speaker has the opportunity to visit Taiwan just like other members of Congress have just this year,” Mr Kirby told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Tuesday.
“We also reaffirm the One China policy. We don’t support Taiwan independence but we absolutely do support the right and the prerogative of congressional leaders … to visit Taiwan if that’s what she wants to do,” he said, adding that there was there’s no reason to “erupt into conflict” over the speaker’s visit.
Watch the full interview here.
Chinese ambassador to the UK decries Pelosi visit during press conference
The Chinese ambassador to the UK, Zheng Zeguang, held a press conference Tuesday condeming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.
The ambassador said that her visit “seriously violated the One China principle,” that it “seriously infringed Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that it “undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
The official called the trip a “highly dangerous trick.”
Explainer: Why is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, not President Joe Biden, visiting Taiwan?
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s US Air Force jet touched down at Taiwan’s Taipei Songshan airport, she became the highest-ranking American official to visit the island since Newt Gingrich in 1997.
In a Washington Post op-ed published just after she had landed, Ms Pelosi said the trip is meant to demonstrate the US commitment to defence of the island.
But unlike other countries in the region with deep relationships with the US, such as Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan, Taiwan has only once hosted a visit by a US president, when then-president Dwight Eisenhower travelled there in June 1960.
But even though Ms Pelosi’s visit doesn’t bestow the kind of prestige associated with a presidential trip, the Chinese government has still raised alarms about her setting foot on the island, which Beijing claims as part of its’ territory.
Read my colleague Andrew Feinberg’s explainer on why Ms Pelosi -- and not President Joe Biden -- made this landmark trip to Taiwan.
Why is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — not President Joe Biden — in Taiwan?
Taiwan hasn’t seen a US president since Eisenhower, as Andrew Feinberg explains
Former Taiwan presidential spokesperson says China’s reaction ‘ridiculous and predictble'
Former Taiwan Presidential Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka has called China’s actions in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit “ridiculous and predictable.”
“I hope that China can calm down. Because obviously Taiwan is a sovereign & independent country. And China has no right to interfere in anything related to Taiwan.”
Pelosi: Taiwan is an ‘important partner in the Indo-Pacific'
Nancy Pelosi reiterated earlier comments she made about her delegation’s motivation for travelling to Taiwan, stating later on Tuesday that her trip to Taipei underscores how America “stands with” the island of 23 million people.
“Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific,” tweeted the speaker a few hours after arriving in Taipei.
More than 20 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s air defense zone on day of Pelosi’s arrival
The AFP reported Tuesday that 21 Chinese military planes entered into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday on the first day of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.
Taiwan’s defence ministry tweeted the update a couple of hours after the speaker had arrived in Taipei, noting that a total of 21 PLA aircrafts had entered the island’s southwest ADIZ on 2 August 2022 while sharing pictures of the detailed models that they believe had been used in the fly over.
Taiwan skyscraper lit up with messages welcoming Pelosi
The tallest skyscraper in Taiwan lit up on Tuesday night with messages welcoming the arrival of Nancy Pelosi, as the US House Speaker’s trip marked the first time a high-ranking elected official had visited Taiwan since then-speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.
The messages, displayed on Taipei 101, flipped between: “Welcome to Taiwan”, “Thank you, friends of democracy ”, and “American-Taiwanese friendship lasts forever”.
National Defense Ministry says report that Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait ‘fake news’
Taiwan’s defense ministry said Tuesday shortly after it was reported by Chinese state media that SU-35 fighter jets sent by Beijing had crossed the sensitive Taiwan Strait that the report was ‘fake news’.
“In response to rumors online that PLA Su-35 fighter jets had crossed Taiwan Strait, that is fake news,” the defense ministry tweeted, before asking the public to read their full statement online.
“Meanwhile, we urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act,” the department added.
Senate Republicans issue statement backing Pelosi's trip to Taiwan
A long list of Senate Republicans issued a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan shortly after she touched down in Taipei on Tuesday.
“We support Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. For decades, members of the United States Congress, including previous Speakers of the House, have travelled to Taiwan. This travel is consistent with the United States’ One China policy to which we are committed. We are also committed now, more than ever, to all elements of the Taiwan Relations Act,” the statement from the Republican senators read.
Joining senators Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota were 24 Republican colleagues, including: Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), John Thune (R-S.D.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)
Video: Pelosi’s delegation arrives at Grand Hyatt in Taipei
Video footage in Taipei appeared to show Nancy Pelosi’s delegation arriving at the Grand Hyatt, Taipei shortly after the US House Speaker’s military aircraft touched down in Taiwan.
