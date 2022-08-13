Taiwan blames ‘political considerations’ for cancelling global Pride event

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taipei has blamed “political considerations” following the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after organisers insisted the name of the island state be removed from the title.

Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung had been due to host the event after winning the right from global LGBT+ rights group InterPride.

However, the Kaohsiung organisers said InterPride had recently "suddenly" asked them to change the name of the event to "Kaohsiung", removing the word "Taiwan".

"After careful evaluation, it is believed that if the event continues, it may harm the interests of Taiwan and the Taiwan gay community. Therefore, it is decided to terminate the project before signing the contract," said the Kaohsiung organisers.

InterPride said in a statement they were "surprised to learn" the news and while they were disappointed, respected the decision.

"We were confident a compromise could have been reached with respect to the long-standing WorldPride tradition of using the host city name. We suggested using the name 'WorldPride Kaohsiung, Taiwan'," it added.

This event would have been the first WorldPride event to be held in East Asia.

"Taiwan deeply regrets that InterPride, due to political considerations, has unilaterally rejected the mutually agreed upon consensus and broken a relationship of cooperation and trust, leading to this outcome," Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Not only does the decision disrespect Taiwan's rights and diligent efforts, it also harms Asia's vast LGBT+ community and runs counter to the progressive principles espoused by InterPride."

Taiwan usually participates in global competitions such as the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei”, to avoid political problems with China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory and bristles at anything that suggests it is a separate country.

