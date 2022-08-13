Taiwan blames ‘political considerations’ for cancelling global Pride event
This event would have been the first WorldPride event to be held in East Asia
Taipei has blamed “political considerations” following the cancellation of WorldPride 2025 Taiwan after organisers insisted the name of the island state be removed from the title.
Taiwan's southern city of Kaohsiung had been due to host the event after winning the right from global LGBT+ rights group InterPride.
However, the Kaohsiung organisers said InterPride had recently "suddenly" asked them to change the name of the event to "Kaohsiung", removing the word "Taiwan".
"After careful evaluation, it is believed that if the event continues, it may harm the interests of Taiwan and the Taiwan gay community. Therefore, it is decided to terminate the project before signing the contract," said the Kaohsiung organisers.
InterPride said in a statement they were "surprised to learn" the news and while they were disappointed, respected the decision.
"We were confident a compromise could have been reached with respect to the long-standing WorldPride tradition of using the host city name. We suggested using the name 'WorldPride Kaohsiung, Taiwan'," it added.
This event would have been the first WorldPride event to be held in East Asia.
"Taiwan deeply regrets that InterPride, due to political considerations, has unilaterally rejected the mutually agreed upon consensus and broken a relationship of cooperation and trust, leading to this outcome," Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Not only does the decision disrespect Taiwan's rights and diligent efforts, it also harms Asia's vast LGBT+ community and runs counter to the progressive principles espoused by InterPride."
Taiwan usually participates in global competitions such as the Olympics as “Chinese Taipei”, to avoid political problems with China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory and bristles at anything that suggests it is a separate country.
Additional reporting by outlets
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies