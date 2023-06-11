For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taiwan’s air force swung into action on Sunday as 10 Chinese warplanes crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, it was reported.

Taiwan’s defence ministry also said earlier that four Chinese warships carried out joint readiness combat patrols.

In a statement, Taiwan’s defence ministry said that as of 2.00pm local time on Sunday, it had detected 24 Chinese air force planes, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.

At least 10 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said.

Four Chinese naval ships were also engaged in “joint combat readiness patrols,” the ministry added.

On Thursday last week, more than 30 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defence zone. However, it was reported that the warplanes did not enter Taiwan’s territorial airspace.

China claims Taiwan as a part of its territory and often conducts military exercises nearby.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Sunday said is closely monitoring the situation and” deployed its own aircraft, naval vessels and land-based missile systems in response.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday said the self-ruled island would work to improve its rescue and defence capabilities with new technologies, adding that strengthening Taiwan is key to maintaining peace.

Ms Tsai also pledged that her government would promote policies to safeguard maritime and border security after inspecting an anti-terror drill in Kaohsiung city in southwestern Taiwan.

“The safer Taiwan is, the safer the world is,” she said.

Honduras opened an embassy in Beijing on Sunday, Chinese state media reported, months after the Central American nation broke off relations with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

Additional reporting with agencies.