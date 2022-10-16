Jump to content

China will not renounce use of force over Taiwan, Xi says as Communist Party congress begins

‘Rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an irreversible, historical course,’ says President Xi

Vishwam Sankaran
Sunday 16 October 2022 08:46
Comments
TODAY China-CPC Congress/Opening

Chinese president Xi Jinping said China would not renounce the right to use force over Taiwan in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party’s 20th congress in Beijing.

The Chinese president said it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, in the speech addressing over 2,300 delegates at the Great Hall of the People.

He said China must also ensure Hong Kong is ruled by patriots, adding that China will support Hong Kong in integrating with the mainland.

The “one country, two systems” system is the best for Hong Kong and it must be adhered to in the long run, president Xi said at the twice-a-decade Communist Party conference, where he is expected to receive a third five-year term as the country’s leader.

With Mr Xi set to remain in power for the next term, many of his policies are expected to continue, including his government’s intolerance to criticism and the stern zero-Covid policy, which he defended, despite the country’s slowdown in the real estate sector and the pandemic’s toll on its tourism industry.

At the congress, he spoke of the achievements of the last five years, adding that his party would work hard to meet its goals to achieve what it calls China’s "rejuvenation”.

"The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an irreversible, historical course," he said, according to Associated Press.

Mr Xi also called for faster military development as he announced there would be no change in his strained foreign policies with the US.

“We will work faster to modernize military theory, personnel and weapons. We will enhance the military’s strategic capabilities,” he reportedly said.

While the proceedings of the congress are shrouded in secrecy as with most Chinese political events, the event is expected to produce a new set of leaders who would likely be handpicked by Mr Xi.

Taiwan reacted shortly after the speech, saying it would not back down on its sovereignty and that the self-ruled island would not compromise on its freedom and democracy.

The Taiwanese presidential office said its people clearly oppose China’s idea of “one country, two systems” management for Taiwan.

It said maintaining peace and stability in the region is a common responsibility of both sides, adding that meeting on the battlefield is not an option.

