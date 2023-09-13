North Korea fires ballistic missiles as Putin and Kim Jong-un meet for weapons talks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles just hours before its leader Kim Jong-un was expected to meet Vladimir Putin for one-to-one talks in Russia.

The missile launch comes as Mr Kim arrived in Russia’s Vostochny Cosmodrome on Wednesday for the first time in almost four years in his heavily armoured private train to meet President Putin – a rare meeting that is being closely watched amid international concerns about a potential arms deal and their partnership against the West.

The two missiles were launched 10 minutes apart from the Sunan area of capital Pyongyang’s international airport towards the country’s eastern seas, South Korea’s joint chief of staff said.

Both missiles fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

