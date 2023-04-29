For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea has warned of more provocative military displays in response to the US-South Korea nuclear deterrence deal.

Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong said the deal reflected a “hostile and aggressive will of action” against North Korea and will put peace in the region in “more serious danger”.

Ms Kim’s comments — published in the state media — come after US president Joe Biden said that a North Korean nuclear attack on the US or its allies would “result in the end of whatever regime” launched the action.

During a meeting with South Korean president, Yook Suk-yeol in Washington, the US president announced the deal — known as the Washington Declaration.

Responding to the deal, Ms Kim said: “The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defence will become in direct proportion to them.”

North Korea has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022 and Kim Jong-un is widely expected to up the ante in the coming months as he accelerates a campaign aimed at cementing the North’s status as a nuclear power, according to Reuters.

During their summit, Mr Biden and Mr Yoon announced new nuclear deterrence efforts that call for periodically docking US nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades and bolstering training between the two countries.

Ms Kim, meanwhile, added that Mr Biden for being “too miscalculating and irresponsibly brave” but said the North would not simply dismiss his words as a “nonsensical remark from the person in his dotage”.

She further stated: “When we consider that this expression was personally used by the President of the US, our most hostile adversary, it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after storm.”