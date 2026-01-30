South Korea launches investigation into church over election interference allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea has launched a formal investigation into a controversial religious group accused of mobilising followers to influence recent elections, a move that has renewed scrutiny of links between politicians and powerful churches in the country.

Police and prosecutors raided the headquarters of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Gyeonggi province on Friday, according to the broadcaster KBS, kicking off an inquiry into suspected collusion between religious groups and political parties.

Search and seizure warrants reportedly cited possible breaches of the Political Parties Act and laws related to business interference.

At the centre of the investigation is church founder Lee Man Hee, who is accused of pressuring members to join the People Power Party of ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol and support it during the 2021 presidential election and the 2024 general election.

Investigators are examining claims that substantial numbers of church members were encouraged to enlist as party members en masse, potentially skewing internal votes and candidate selection processes. Mr Lee is also alleged to have interfered with what should have been fair decision-making within the party, including leadership contests and internal ballots.

open image in gallery File. Lee Man Hee, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, during a press conference in Gapyeong on 2 March 2020 ( AFP via Getty )

South Korean media reported that former Shincheonji executives and officials have already been questioned as part of the investigation.

The church has denied the allegations. In a statement issued earlier, Shincheonji said there was no evidence it had ordered members to join any party or engage in political activity.

“There are no facts showing that we ordered our members to join any political party or engage in political activities,” it said, adding that “organisational involvement in elections is structurally and practically impossible”.

The investigation comes amid heightened public sensitivity in South Korea over the political influence of religious groups, following a series of scandals involving faith-based organisations and senior political figures in recent years.

Investigators have not said when the probe is expected to conclude, nor whether charges are likely to follow.