Seoul Halloween stampede - latest: South Korea vows probe into deadly crush as toll hits 154
Pedestrians desperately performed CPR on lifeless bodies in the street
Seoul stampede: Fire chief shakes as he discusses victims in wake of tragedy
South Korean prime minister Han Duck-soo today announced a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years.
At least 132 others are believed to be injured, with 37 in serious condition. Officials fear the death toll could rise further.
Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying on the streets overnight after the crush in the capital’s nightlife Itaewon district.
Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul‘s Yongsan fire department.
The dead included 26 foreign nationals from 15 different countries, South Korea’s foreign ministry has said.
South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol has declared a national mourning period today as reactions of shock and condolences pour in from the rest of the world.
An estimated 100,000 people had gathered in Itaewon for the country’s biggest Halloween festivities since the pandemic began and strict rules on gatherings were enforced.
How did the Seoul stampede happen?
The Itaewon area, famous for its cosmopolitan atmosphere, is the country’s hottest spot for Halloween-themed events and parties, which had increasing popularity among young South Koreans in recent years.
An estimated 100,000 people were gathered there in the country’s largest Halloween celebrations since the pandemic began.
But some business owners in Itaewon say an even larger number of people gathered there in pre-pandemic Halloween weekend festivities.
Police said in a statement they fielded 137 officers to maintain order during Halloween festivities last Saturday — much more than the 34-90 officers mobilized in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Citing the figures, police dismissed as “different from the truth” speculations that a police station in the area suffered understaffing because it’s been providing extra security to Yoon, who relocated the country’s presidential office to a site near Itaewon.
The police statement said police-provided security for a president has long been handled by two special police units and that the units have nothing to do with the Yongsan police station, whose jurisdiction includes Itaewon.
Some observers say the scope of the police investigation would include an apparent lack of safety steps, as well as looking into witness accounts of the stampede being caused by some people intentionally pushing others and making them fall.
Business owners join mourning period in Seoul
Many business owners in the Itaewon neighbourhood in Seoul, including those operating restaurants, shoe stores and cafe operators, are mourning the victims of the crush by putting up messages of condolences for them, Yonhap news agency reported.
“We, merchants in Itaewon, have been enormously shocked and feel responsibility for the tragedy,” a bakery owner, surnamed Oh was quoted as saying.
The bakers in the district also decided to join the mourning and said their businesses will stay closed till the end of the mourning period.
Video showing Itaewon street crowd warns, ‘Be careful'
A video on social media that was posted on Saturday night as Halloween party goers gathered in a narrow street in Itaeweon is captioned, “Be careful.”
The video shows the street in Seoul packed with people with a huge crowd spilling out onto the road behind, growing as more and more people joined.
South Korean president calls for safety measures over unorganised large gatherings
South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol called for safety measures over unorganised large gatherings during a meeting on Monday, his spokesman said, following the stampede.
The president also made Itaewon a disaster zone, and visited a memorial altar near the Seoul city hall to pay his respects to the victims.
Eyewitnesses recall the street as ‘jammed subway’
Eyewitnesses recalled the street where the crush took place that killed more than 150 people as a “jammed subway”.
CNN quoted Sung Sehyun, one eyewitness, as saying that the street space was like a “jammed subway” on Saturday evening with partygoers packed everywhere.
Witnesses also said that there was very little crowd control before the crush.
“There were rows and rows of people with tarps covering them in the street,” Emily Farmer, a 27-year-old English teacher in Seoul who was passing through Itaewon, told CNN.
Two American college students among the 154 people killed in Seoul crowd disaster
Two American college students were among the 154 people killed in a crowd disaster during Halloween celebrations in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Saturday night.
Victim identification nearly compete as funeral preparations to begin
The identification of the victims is nearly complete and funeral preparations can move ahead, the South Korean prime minister has said.
“We will do our best to provide necessary support by reflecting the opinions of the bereaved families as much as possible,” he added.
Jung Si-hoon, a retiree, placed an old wooden cross at the altar, saying nothing could be done to bring back all the young people who had died.
“Those poor people, all at similar ages to my grandchildren... What more should we say? We should pray for them and wish they rest in peace,” he said.
On Monday afternoon, dozens of crime scene investigators and forensics officers descended onto the trash-strewn alleys which were eerily quiet with many shops and cafes closed.
President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has designated Itaewon a disaster zone, visited a memorial altar near the Seoul city hall and paid his respects to victims on Monday.
Schools, kindergartens and companies around the country scrapped planned Halloween events. K-pop concerts and government briefings were also cancelled.
South Korean investigators comb through footage to look for answers
South Korean investigators combed footage today from more than 50 state and private closed-circuit TV cameras as well as from social media looking for answers to how a surge in Halloween party-goers trapped in narrow alleys killed so many.
As the country began a week of mourning, the death toll climbed to 154. Another 149 people were injured, 33 of them in serious condition. Citizens from at least two dozen countries were among the dead.
Prime minister Han Duck-soo has promised a thorough investigation and authorities said they were focused on reconstructing the chain of events leading up to the surge and were looking at whether anyone may have been responsible for triggering the crush.
“We are analysing CCTVs to find out the exact cause of the accident,” Police chief investigator Nam Gu-jun told reporters.
“We will continue questioning more witnesses, including nearby shop employees,” he said.
South Korea calls for safety measures over unorganised large gatherings
South Korea on Monday called for safety measures over unorganised large gatherings, Yonhap news agency reported.
Father of US victim describes learning about son's death: 'Stabbed like a hundred million times'
Steve Blesi from suburban Atlanta in the US, who lost his son in the Seoul stampede recalled an excruciatingly painful call when he learned of his son’s death.“It was like it stabbed like a hundred million times simultaneously,” Mr Blesi told The New York Times.
“It was like your world just collapsing. It was numb and devastating all at the same time.”
His 20-year-old son was a student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia who was about two months into a study abroad program in Seoul.
He was one of the Americans who were among the more than 150 people who died in the Halloween celebration in the Itaewon nightlife district in Seoul.
