At least 146 people have been killed and 150 more were injured a crowd crush during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul.

Some of those injured are in a serious condition and the death toll could grow, emergency authorities have warned. Many of those caught up in the stampede suffered a cardiac arrest, officials said.

Images from the scene showed dozens of bodies lining the street, while footage posted on social media showed first responders performing CPR as they attempted to save the lives of those injured.

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak described what happened as horrific. “All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time,” he tweeted.

The crush happened when a densely packed crowd of mostly young people began surging forward in an alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in the Itaewon district popular for its nightlife.

Emergency services at the scene following the crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district (EPA)

An estimated 100,000 people had flocked to Itaewon’s streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest in years following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in recent months.

A fire official said most of the dead were in their teens and twenties, and 19 of the injured were in a serious condition.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them to free.

More than 400 emergency workers from around the country, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were sent to treat the injured.

Ambulances lined up in the streets, police turned out in force and emergency workers moved the injured onto stretchers. Many people were taken to hospital. Many of the party-goers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Emergency services treat injured people (Getty Images)

Some of those injured are carried away from the scene (Getty Images)

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to a bar after hearing a celebrity was visiting.

A local officer said he was told that a stampede occurred on the streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities.

One survivor said many people fell and toppled one another “like dominos” after they were pushed by others.

The survivor, whose surname was Kim, said they were trapped for about an hour-and-a-half before being rescued, as some people shouted “Help me!” and others were short of breath, according to the Seoul-based Hankyoreh newspaper.

The easing of Covid restrictions meant thousands had gone out to celebrate Halloween (REUTERS)

A man receives medical help (REUTERS)

A Reuters witness said a makeshift morgue was set up in a building next to the scene.

Authorities said they were investigating the exact cause of the disaster.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted: “We send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and injured, as well as to the people of (South Korea) as they mourn this horrific tragedy.”

South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol called for officials to ensure swift treatment for the injured and to review the safety of the festivity sites.

He also instructed the health ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams.