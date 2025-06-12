India plane crash latest: ‘No survivors’ after London flight carrying 242 people crashes near Ahmedabad airport
The Ahmedabad police commissioner told Associated Press there appeared to be no survivors from the crash
There are believed to be no survivors after an Air India flight headed for London Gatwick with more than 240 people on board crashed in India shortly after takeoff on Thursday.
The plane plummeted into a residential area after leaving an airport in the western city of Ahmedabad, local police said, and footage from the scene showed huge clouds of black smoke billowing from the crash site.
The city police commissioner told Associated Press there appeared to be no survivors from the crash. More than 100 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, but the total number of fatalities remains unclear as emergency services worked through the wreckage and burnt buildings.
There were 242 people on board the flight, including 12 crew members. Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian.
Both the Indian and British prime ministers said authorities were keeping them updated about the incident.
“It is heartbreaking beyond words,” Narendra Modi said on X. Sir Keir Starmer said the scenes were “devastating”.
Families in India with concerns should call Air India on 1800 5691 444. For those outside India, call the British Foreign Office on 020 7008 5000
Ahmedabad Airport resumes limited operations
Ahmedabad Airport has resumed limited flight operations, the airport said in a statement following the crash.
“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight schedules.”
City police chief says there 'appears to be no survivors'
The Ahmedabad police chief has told AP that there appears to be no survivors from the plane crash.
There were 242 people on board the plane, including passengers from India and the UK.
Indian prime minister says crash is 'heartbreaking beyond words'
Narendra Modi said the plane crash, in his home state of Gujarat, was heartbreaking.
“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it,” the Indian prime minister said on X.
“Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”
More than 100 dead in one of the worst aviation disasters in India
More than 100 bodies were brought to a hospital in India's Ahmedabad after an Air India plane crashed this morning in a residential area near the airport.
Medical students were among those dead after the London-bound flight with 242 people onboard crashed on top of the dining area of the state-run BJ Medical College hostel.
The passengers included 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a source told Reuters. Of them, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, Air India said.
Medical students killed in Ahmedabad plane crash
Several medical students were among those killed after an Air India aircraft crashed into a hostel in the western city of Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff.
India's CNN News-18 TV channel said the plane crashed on top of the dining area of the state-run BJ Medical College hostel, killing many medical students as well.
"The building on which it has crashed is a doctors' hostel... we have cleared almost 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the area and will clear the rest soon," a senior police officer told reporters.
Rescue workers said that at least 30 to 35 bodies had been recovered from the site and that more people were trapped.
In pic: People gather near the wreckage of Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner
At least 30 bodies retrieved so far
At least 30 bodies have been recovered from a building at the site of a plane crash in India's western city of Ahmedabad, rescue personnel at the site said.
More people were trapped inside, the rescue workers said.
'Safety must never be taken for granted' says UK Chief Inspector of Air Accidents
As news emerged of the tragedy in India, the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was publishing its Annual Safety Review for 2024.
In the report, Crispin Orr, Chief Inspector of Air Accidents, said: “Commercial aviation remains one of the safest forms of public transport, with global accident rates continuing their long-term decline.
“Nevertheless, major accidents in Japan, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Korea in 2024 serve as a sobering reminder that safety must never be taken for granted. Thorough investigations into accidents and serious incidents continue to be needed to uncover remaining vulnerabilities.”
