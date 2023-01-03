For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A detailed high-level investigation has been ordered by India’s federal home minister Amit Shah into the gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for miles for over an hour after being hit by a car in the country’s capital Delhi.

Anjali Singh, an event manager, was returning home on her two-wheeler vehicle when a car hit her on the early morning of 1 January.

She was dragged by the car for around 13km, over an hour, from Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Kanjhawala neighbourhood. Her body was found naked as her clothes were torn off while she was being dragged under the car.

On Monday, India’s home ministry directed Delhi police to conduct a detailed investigation and “immediately” submit a report amid widespread outrage over the incident that has left people horrified.

Five men, including a politician of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who were in the car were arrested.

Senior police official Sagar Preet Hooda said the five accused have been charged with culpable homicide and causing death by negligence.

The family of the victim alleged she was raped by the men, a claim denied by Delhi police.

The men confessed they were drunk following new year’s celebration and said they could not hear the woman’s screams as loud music was playing in the car.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda addresses a press conference (EPA)

The incident has raised questions over the safety of women in the national capital as well as police response as the car continued on for several hours and it was not stopped by a single checkpoint during the new year celebrations when security is usually heightened.

Several CCTV footage have shown the body underneath the car. The car could be seen taking U-turns and driving at a slow pace.

A resident, Deepak Dahiya, who said he is a witness to the car dragging the body at 3.22am, said he made 18-20 calls to a police helpline and saw at least two police patrol cars through the stretch, reported the Hindustan Times.

Mr Dahiya, who was working at his dairy shop on that day, said: “I heard a car’s noise, and initially it sounded like it’s tyre had burst, but it was still being driven. It was going at the speed of barely 20km per hour, so I could clearly see what was happening. That’s when I saw the body of a girl beneath the car - between the two left side tyres.”

Mr Dahiya said he started following the car on his vehicle. “It’s difficult to believe that they didn’t know there was something beneath their car. Meanwhile, I was giving almost minute-by-minute updates to the police. I would have called them 18-20 times in the next 45 minutes, of which one call lasted more than 10 minutes,” he said.

On Monday the grieving family of the victim and local residents protested outside the Sultanpuri police station, demanding justice for the victim.

The autopsy report of the woman on Tuesday ruled out sexual assault. It revealed that the woman died of “shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs.

Her mother, Rekha Singh, told the Indian Express, that her daughter was the sole breadwinner of the family after the death of her father. She said she was left horrified after seeing the condition of her daughter’s body in the mortuary.

“I had a beautiful daughter. I can’t explain what I saw in the mortuary. How can those five men leave her like that? I still believe she was raped,” she told the newspaper.

Delhi’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena said he was shocked by the “monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators” and he his head “hangs in shame over the inhuman crime”, adding that he is overseeing the investigation.