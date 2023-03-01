Lavrov to tell G20 world is ‘on brink of disaster’ and rip into US at Delhi gathering

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will publicly condemn the “destructive policy” of the US and its allies at a summit for the foreign ministers of the Group of 20 (G20) in Delhi.

Mr Lavrov touched down in Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to heavily criticise the West at the summit, that has been billed as the largest gathering of foreign ministers in the history of the international grouping.

Foreign ministers and delegations from 40 countries have gathered in India’s national capital for the two-day summit.

The G20 meet is seeing the participation of the ministers and diplomats from the US, China and Russia.

While host countries can extend invitations to non-member countries like Ukraine, the Eastern European nation has not been extended an invite by India yet. The nine guest countries invited include Bangladesh, Egypt, Netherlands, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.

India has sought to gain leverage on the international stage by avoiding calling the conflict a “war” and doing business with Russia on the one hand, while attempting to soothe the West’s concerns that it is not being tougher on Moscow on the other.

The summit is expected to be overshadowed by the Ukraine invasion and will likely expose deep international fissures over Russia’s war.

Representing Russia – India’s close ally and trade partner – Mr Lavrov will be focusing on the attempts made by “the West to take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The destructive policy of the US and its allies have already put the world on the brink of a disaster, provoked a rollback in socio-economic development and seriously aggravated the situation of the poorest countries,” it said, adding that this will be discussed at the foreign ministers meet.

The Russian diplomat will also raise the issue of the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and illegal seizing of Russian humanitarian fertilizer shipments in what he called as act of terrorism by the European Union and Nato.

“We are set to clearly state Russia’s assessments of the current security, energy and food situation,” it said.

On the first day of the foreign ministers G20 meeting, India’s foreign secretary said challenges emerging from the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the world will be an “important point of discussion”.

Vinay Kwatra, however, said foreign ministers “should focus on priorities relevant in global context” and avoided questions from reporters and foreign media about the war.

This will be the second ministerial level G20 meet. The first meeting of finance ministers in the southern tech city Bengaluru ended without a traditional joint statement or communiqué, as Indian officials wanted to term the Ukraine invasion a “crisis” or a “challenge”.

Upon being asked about the results stemming from the main foreign ministers meet that will take place on Thursday, Mr Kwatra said he cannot prejudge outcomes.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and China’s foreign minister Qin Gang are set to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday, but a bilateral meeting between the two is in doubt amid flared-up tensions over the shooting down of a Chinese balloon on 4 February.

The foreign ministers meet will also put Mr Blinken and Mr Lavrov on the same platform as the two have not been in the same room since last year’s G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, when the Russian diplomat had walked out.

“China can’t have it both ways when it comes to the Russian aggression in Ukraine. It can’t be putting forward peace proposals on the one hand while actually feeding the flames of the fire that Russia has started with the other hand,” Mr Blinken said on Tuesday in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Mr Blinken refrained from commenting on India’s ties with Russia, as the US seeks to use Delhi to counter Beijing. Interestingly, the top American diplomat recently credited both the regional rivals with directly telling Moscow that they opposed any use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

British foreign minister James Cleverly, who also arrived in Delhi and held talks with Indian foreign minister S Jaishanker, will “continue to call out Russian aggression in Ukraine” at the summit, as per the British foreign office.

The British diplomat met his Indian counterpart for the first time after the Indian government carried out three-day-long “surveys” at the BBC’s India offices.

The raids came after the British broadcaster aired a documentary that highlighted Mr Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On Wednesday, Mr Lavrov also held bilateral talks with Mr Jaishanker and the two ministers assessed the current security situation in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mr Lavrov is scheduled to meet his Chinese, Bangladeshi and South African counterparts later on Wednesday, the official added.