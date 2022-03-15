Indian court upholds ban on hijab in schools and colleges in Karnataka

An Indian court has upheld a ban on hijabs in schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka, an order that several activists and citizens slammed as “disappointing”.

The Karnataka high court dismissed the five petitions that had been filed by dozens of students against the ban on hijabs in schools and colleges.

The students said in their petitions that wearing the hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India’s constitution and essential practice of Islam.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of the Karnataka High Court upheld the ban and said in Tuesday’s ruling: “We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice.”

“Prescription of uniform a reasonable restriction to which students cannot object,” he added.

The controversy began on 28 December after a government college in the state’s Udupi district banned students from wearing the traditional Muslim headscarves inside the classroom.

Six students of the school resisted the ban and were denied entry, who then proceeded to protest the ban by sitting outside the classrooms.

The issue soon snowballed into a face-off between right wing groups and Muslim women wanting to wear hijabs as other colleges in the state also enforced similar bans.

Last month, the court had said in an interim order that students should not wear religious clothes in colleges until it has reached a verdict on the matter.

On 5 February, Karnataka had banned "clothes that were against law and order".

Ahead of the order on Tuesday, authorities in Karnataka had announced bans on gatherings along with closure of schools and colleges as preventive measures, anticipating trouble after the pronouncement of the order.