For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Passengers of the flight that was grounded in France for four days over human trafficking suspicion had valid tickets, documents and visas, said lawyer of the Romania-based Legend Airlines.

The airline’s chartered plane, Airbus A340, arrived in Mumbai, India on Tuesday with 276 passengers after the flight en route to Nicaragua from UAE was grounded in rural Valtry airport in Champagne.

The flight with originally 300 passengers, mostly Indians, was held during a refuelling top after authorities received an anonymous tip-off that some passengers might be “victims of human trafficking”.

French authorities are investigating the case of the so-called “donkey flight”, a term used for migrants entering countries such as the US, UK and Canada via countries with lenient or visa-free entry requirements.

Legend Airlines lawyer Liliana Bakayoko told the Indian Express newspaper that a non-European company booked the flight for the passengers but refused to disclose whether it was Indian or not.

“The flight was chartered by a company whose name I won’t disclose at this stage because Legend Airlines wants to protect its clients,” she said.

“The flight was operated as a charter flight. The client hired the plane, hired the crew, and chose the starting point and the arrival point.”

The lawyer said “some very high authority provided an anonymous signal about human trafficking” possibility.

Indian passengers who travelled in an unmarked Legend Airlines A340 from Vatry Airport in France (AP)

She said the authorities might have had a doubt on either some passengers or some third person or even the company that hired the chartered plane from Legend Airlines but not on airlines.

The flight had men, women, and children, including a baby among the passengers, the lawyer said.

“So, families, entire families are also there. Many were in possession of valid ID documents, valid tickets, and valid visas. And some of them even had return tickets and hotel reservations,” she said.

“So, for now, we have absolutely no proof that any of the passengers intended to go beyond Nicaragua to the United States or Canada, or to any other country.”

Plane was grounded for four days in rural France (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Of the 303 passengers that took off from UAE, 25 including some minors, requested asylum in France.

Two passengers were initially detained as part of a human trafficking investigation but were released on Monday after appearing before a judge, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The lawyer said that India was the only country “that expressed the willingness to help and to act quickly” to take back passengers after UAE refused to take the passengers back and probably Nicaraguan authorities did not allow passengers to enter.

The incident sparked chaotic scenes at the Valtry airport on Thursday last week, with police requisitioning Vatry Airport for days and the terminal filling up with media and local officials. Several volunteers installed cots and ensured regular meals and showers for those held inside for days.

It turned into a makeshift courtroom on Sunday as judges, lawyers and interpreters carried out emergency hearings to determine the next steps.