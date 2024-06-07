India election results 2024 live: Modi’s inauguration ‘postponed’ as cracks emerge among allies
Modi still set to return for historic third term as prime minister, but will be forced to rely on alliance partners to form government
Cracks may be starting to emerge already in Narendra Modi’s attempts to form a coalition government, with reports that the BJP’s minor allies are making big demands regarding policy changes.
Modi is being forced to negotiate terms with alliance members after his BJP unexpectedly failed to win a majority in the country’s election.
Indian media are quoting sources as saying Modi plans to push back his inauguration for a third term as PM until Sunday while the talks continue.
The Janata Dal (United) has reportedly asked the BJP to modify its controversial Agniveer scheme – a flagship military recruitment reform passed in 2022 that created short-term, US-style “tours of duty” for new soldiers. Nitish Kumar, leader of JD(U), is also expected to negotiate for key portfolios in Modi’s cabinet.
Another key ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu, is likely to demand a new special status for his state Andhra Pradesh, a cabinet role for his son and more funds for Amravati city in his state.
China objects after Taiwan congratulates Modi on third term
China has launched a formal protest over an exchange between Taiwan’s president Lai Ching-te and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi following the election results.
Mr Lai, in a post on X, congratulated Mr Modi on winning a third term, saying: “My sincere congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his election victory. We look forward to enhancing the fast-growing #Taiwan-#India partnership, expanding our collaboration on trade, technology & other sectors to contribute to peace & prosperity in the #IndoPacific.”
“Thank you @ChingteLai for your warm message,” responded Mr Modi. “I look forward to closer ties as we work towards mutually beneficial economic and technological partnership.”
Objecting to the exchange, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “First of all, there is no such thing as ‘president’ of the Taiwan region.”
“As for your question, China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China. There is but one China in the world. Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China,” she said.
“The one-China principle is a universally recognised norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community,” Ms Mao said, adding, “India has made serious political commitments on this and is supposed to recognise, be alarmed about and resist the Taiwan authorities’ political calculations. China has protested to India about this.”India “has diplomatic relations with China.
“China opposes all forms of official interactions between the Taiwan authorities and countries having diplomatic relations with China. This position is very clear and India knows this well,” she said.
Opposition alliance parties still hopeful of forming government
While in a joint statement on Wednesday the INDIA alliance said it had decided to “take appropriate steps at the appropriate time”, indicating a willingness to sit in the opposition, not all parties in the bloc have given up hope of forming the government.
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, often referred to as a reluctant opposition alliance partner, is making attempts to breach the citadel of prime minister Narendra Modi’s National Democratic Alliance, according to the Indian Express.
She has requested Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to reach out to key government allies, including Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, who also shared good relations with Mr Yadav’s late father Mulayam Singh.
Two senior TMC leaders – Derek O’ Brien and Abhishek Banerjee – met Mr Yadav in New Delhi for a follow-up, reported the outlet citing sources.
India’s opposition leader seeks probe into stock market moves during election
India’s opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded an investigation into sharp stock market moves towards the end of the just-ended national elections, alleging that prime minister Narendra Modi gave misleading investment advice.
Mr Modi’s alliance won the vote with a far smaller majority than the landslide forecast by exit polls last weekend.
Projections made by Saturday’s exit polls sent stock markets surging on 3 June, with the NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex jumping 3.3 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively, a day before the Election Commission counted votes and declared results, dragging the markets back down again.
Mr Modi and some of his ministers had said during campaigning that the markets would surge when results were declared on 4 June, with home minister Amit Shah saying in a television interview, “buy before June 4, they will shoot up”.
Mr Gandhi told reporters: “We are interested in having a JPC to investigate the role of the prime minister, home minister, BJP members.” He was referring to comments made by them during the campaign and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.
“We want to understand who are the foreign investors who did these trades?” he said.
Mr Modi’s outgoing trade minister Piyush Goyal returned the accusation, saying that it was Mr Gandhi who was misleading investors.
“He is worried that Modi is coming back to power... He is pressuring foreign investors to not invest in the country,” he said. “We know equities markets undergo changes according to various estimates presented from time to time.”
On Tuesday, the markets crashed to a four-year low - down nearly six per cent - after election results showed Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost its outright majority and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won only a narrow majority.
How the Samajwadi Party scripted its success
In Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state which accounts for 80 seats, the party won 62 seats five years ago but was reduced to 33 in this election. The opposition INDIA bloc got 43 seats, with the Samajwadi Party taking 37, a seven-fold increase over the previous election.
The Samajwadi Party has traditionally banked for support of the Muslim minority and the Hindu Yadav community of its leadership. The Yadavs are counted among the Other Backward Classes, or OBCs, a vast collection of caste groups which occupy the lower-middle and lower rungs on the Hindu caste hierarchy.
In the past five years, the party strategically broadened its coalition by courting non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits – formerly “Untouchables”, the lowest rung in the caste system, Delhi University professor and political analyst Apoorvanand told The Independent.
At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav galvanised the party’s workers by focusing on issues of social justice and equitable representation, organising effective campaigns, and ensuring strategic ticket distribution to candidates from diverse backgrounds.
“The party gave tickets to candidates from varied backgrounds that wanted representation,” Mr Apooranand said.
Modi has ‘lost aura of electoral invincibility’, analyst suggests
“Modi has seemingly lost his aura of electoral invincibility,” Michael Kugelman, director of South Asia Institute at Wilson Center, was quoted as saying by Reuters.
“This is a leader who has repeatedly bounced back from political and policy setbacks and retained large public mandates. With the results we’re seeing, that narrative of resilience has been dealt a big blow.”
Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slapped days after winning election
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was reportedy slapped by a security official in an altercation at an airport on Thursday, after being elected an MP for Narendra Modi’s BJP party.
Shahana Yasmin has more details on Ms Ranaut’s election in Mandi, a seat in her northern home state of Himachal Pradesh, and won by a margin of just under 75,000 votes:
Controversial Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut wins election to India’s parliament
She will serve as MP for Narendra Modi’s ruling party
Who are Modi’s coalition allies-turned-kingmakers and what will they want in return?
Two regional stalwarts have emerged as kingmakers with the power to make or break Narendra Modi’s new government and secure his future as the prime minister for the third time.
My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar takes a look at what they may want in return:
Who are Modi’s coalition allies-turned-kingmakers and what will they want in return?
Regional heavyweights have emerged as key partners to prop up Modi’s third term – but have been mercurial in the past
India second biggest foreign threat to Canada after China, says government panel
India is the second biggest foreign threat to Canada after China, a damning new report concluded nine months after Justin Trudeau accused Delhi of involvement in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh citizen.
The report was released by the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), a cross-party group of MPs and senators in Canada, and tabled in parliament with redactions this week.
The report said India has “emerged as the second-most significant foreign interference threat to Canada’s democratic institutions and processes”, dislodging Russia. It noted that “foreign interference efforts have slowly increased” and its efforts “extended beyond countering what is perceived as pro-Khalistani efforts in Canada”.
It alleged that India was “interfering in Canadian democratic processes and institutions, including through the targeting of Canadian politicians, ethnic media, and Indo-Canadian ethnocultural communities”.
India second biggest foreign threat to Canada after China, says government panel
India is exerting ‘influence across all orders of government’ in Canada, report says
Why a third term for Modi could be ‘catastrophic’ for India’s 200 million Muslims
Mohammad Saad was excited to return home to Bihar in eastern India and see his family. He had bought a train ticket and was packed to leave in the morning, but he never made it.
On that night of 31 July 2023, a mob of around 200 Hindus stormed the Anjuman Mosque in Gurugram, where Saad served as the deputy imam, and killed him in his sleep. The mob also burnt down the mosque.
Sectarian violence had erupted in the neighbouring Nuh region, and quickly spilled over into Gurugram, a shiny satellite township of India’s capital Delhi that hosts the offices of multinational corporations such as Google, Meta and Deloitte.
The violence in Gurugram was a reminder that the increasing persecution of religious minorities, particularly Muslims, was not confined to the hinterland.
It also reinforced accusations by critics that Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government had mainstreamed sectarian violence – an act for which Saad, 22, who would sing about religious harmony in social media videos, paid the price.
Shweta Sharma takes a look at what a third Modi government could mean for India’s 200 million Muslims here:
Why a third term for Modi could be ‘catastrophic’ for India’s 200 million Muslims
As results are all set to be announced in the world’s biggest election, Muslims in India tell Shweta Sharma of their growing anxiety and fear of persecution after two terms of the Modi government have seen rising polarisation in the country
Could record election turnout be a turning point for troubled Kashmir?
Kashmir has witnessed unexpectedly high voter turnout for the ongoing Indian national election, splitting opinion on what it might mean for the conflict-ravaged Himalayan region.
While Narendra Modi’s government is portraying it as an expression of public support for its Kashmir policy, Kashmiri voters, politicians and analysts see it as an assertion of identity and local interests by people who have repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of New Delhi’s rule in the restive region.
In Monday’s voting, the fifth of seven phases in this marathon general election, Baramulla in north Kashmir recorded its highest voter turnout ever, with a constituency that has been notorious for separatist militant activity beating the turnout figures for heartland states of Bihar and Maharashtra.
Nearly 59 per cent of registered voters turned out in Baramulla, almost 20 per cent more than in the previous parliamentary election five years ago.
Voter participation was lower in the main Kashmiri city of Srinagar when it voted on 13 May, but that turnout of 38 per cent was still the highest since 1996, and almost triple the 13 per cent who voted in 2019.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the full report:
Could record election turnout be a turning point for troubled Kashmir?
Despite not fielding any candidates of its own in the region, Narendra Modi’s BJP is claiming high turnouts as a vindication of its controversial Kashmir policies. Maroosha Muzaffar reports on why it is not that simple
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments