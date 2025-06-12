India plane crash latest: Gatwick flight with 242 passengers including 53 Brits comes down near Ahmedabad airport
A London-bound flight with more than 240 passengers on board crashed in India’s western state of Gujarat shortly after takeoff on Thursday.
The flight crashed in a residential area after leaving the Ahmedabad airport, local police said.
“Flight AI171 operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick was involved in an incident, Air India said in a statement. "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," the airline added.
According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board lost signal just seconds after leaving the runway.
The plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service, Flightradar added.
Videos showed heavy plumes of smoke visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area. Fire and emergency response teams have rushed to the spot. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.
What is known about the aircraft?
The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787 “Dreamliner”, registration VT-ANB, which was delivered to Air India in 2014.
This is the first fatal incident involving the 787. Soon after it entered service in in 2011, concerns over the fire risk from lithium batteries led to a temporary grounding. There is no indication at present that the crash was connected with technical issues on board the aircraft.
More than 1,000 Boeing 787 aircraft are in service with dozens of international airlines, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic – both of which have exemplary safety records
In pics: Rescuers work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India
53 British nationals onboard flight that crashed in India
At least 53 British nationals were among the passengers of the London-bound Air India aircraft that crashed in India today.
About 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national were also present on board the aircraft, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.
All flight operations halted at Ahmedabad airport
Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport have been temporarily suspended following the crash of a London-bound passenger flight just outside the airport.
"As a result of the Air India plane crash incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice," the airport said in a statement.
Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport, it added.
Silence after 'mayday' call from aircraft, says aviation watchdog
The Air India aircraft departed at 1.39pm (local time) from runway 23 of the Ahmedabad airport, India's aviation watchdog said.
It gave a "Mayday" call, signalling an emergency, but thereafter no there was no response from the aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.
Flightradar24 also said that it received the last signal from the aircraft seconds after it took off.
The plane fell to the ground outside the airport perimeter immediately after departure, with heavy black smoke seen rising from the crash site, the watchdog added.
Flight was scheduled to land at 6.25pm, says Gatwick airport
London Gatwick airport this morning said the aircraft, which crashed near the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, was due to land at the UK airport at 6.25pm.
It said on X that more information on the crash would follow.
In pic: Firefighters douse flames after a plane crash in a civilian area in Gujarat
Flight lost signal 'seconds after leaving runway'
The Air India Flight AI171, which crashed near Ahmedabad airport, lost signal "seconds after leaving the runway", according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.
"We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after takeoff," it said on X.
Watch: Air India plane crashes shortly after takeoff at Ahmedabad Airport
Passenger plane heading to London crashes in India
The incident occurred near Ahmedabad airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Heavy plumes of smoke were visible from Dharpur near the Meghaninagar area, according to local media reports.
Fire and emergency response teams have rushed to the spot. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the crash.
Namita Singh reports.
