At least 81 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India

At least 81 people are believed to have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, plunging scores of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.

The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.

One broadcaster reported that more than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed, however authorities gave that as the number of people in the vicinity of the structure, with state home minister Harsh Sanghavi stating that more than 150 people had been on the bridge itself.

“We have found 81 bodies and the final rites process has begun,” said Atul Prajapati, a medical officer at the state hospital where victims of the disaster are being cared for.

State minister Brijesh Merja had earlier told local broadcasters that 60 people had died and 17 people were in hospital, warning that the number of casualties may rise as rescue operations were ongoing. Those killed and injured were mostly teenagers, women and older people, he said.

“Many have been rescued from the river and some are still missing,” said Amit Jhala, a senior official at the state-run hospital.

The bridge, known locally as a Julto Pool, is situated in the centre of the town of Morbi and is described as a major tourist attraction. It had reportedly drawn many sightseers celebrating the Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays.

Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that it gave way as it could not support the number of people on it. Opposition party leaders alleged that the government had not conducted a thorough technical assessment and load bearing capacity before it was opened to the public.

Teams from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force were also dispatched to help with the rescue, while local news channels ran pictures of those missing, shared by concerned relatives in search of their loved ones.

The bridge had reopened just last week following months of renovations (Reuters/Stringer)

Officials said the victims were mostly local people who were visiting the bridge for recreational purposes. Following its collapse, footage showed people clinging on to what was left of the structure. Some clambered up cables in a bid to reach the river bank, while others swam to safety.

Prateek Vasava, who swam to the river bank after falling from the bridge, told the Gujarati-language broadcaster 24 Hours that he witnessed several children drop into the river, after the bridge collapsed in just a few seconds.

“I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away,” he said.

Morbi is home to one of the largest ceramic manufacturing clusters in the world, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of India’s ceramic output.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state’s chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation, and pledged compensation for the families of the deceased.

The incident comes ahead of elections in Gujarat that are expected to be held this year, with the current term of Mr Modi’s ruling party ending in February. Mr Modi ruled the state as the top elected official for 12 years before becoming India’s prime minister in 2014.

Additional reporting by agencies