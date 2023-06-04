India train accident – latest: Cause of horror Odisha rail crash that killed 275 revealed
A rail official said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical
The cause of the horror crash that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and injured more than 800 has been revealed.
The derailment of the trains, which happened on Friday evening, was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said on Sunday.
A rail official said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical.
Rail official Jaya Verma Sinha said: “The system is 99.9% error free. But 0.1% chances are always there for an error,”
Responding to a question about whether the crash could be a case of sabotage, she said “nothing is ruled out.”
It comes as the official death toll was revised down from 288 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice, said Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the eastern state of Odisha.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said those found responsible will be “severely punished” during a visit to the site of the crash in Odisha.
Cause of horror India rail crash that killed 275 revealed
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi visited the accident site and the survivors of the train tragedy in Odisha.
“I don’t have words to express my sorrow. The government will do everything to help those injured. If anyone is found responsible for the accident, they will be severely punished,” he said.
Two passenger trains, carrying 2,296 people, derailed on Friday evening after colliding with another train.
Haunting drone footage lays bare deadly devastation of India train crash
Aerial footage captured above the scene of the deadly India train crash shows the extent of the incident that has killed almost 300 people.
Mangled and derailed train carriages are seen strewn across the ground as rescue workers continue to search the site.
Nearly 300 people have died and hundreds more were left injured after two passenger trains crashed into each other in India’s eastern state of Odisha around 7pm yesterday, June 2.
Footage from the scene shows the damaged carriages derailed and laying on their sides both near the tracks and meters away.
This morning, India’s Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “The rescue operation has been completed and restoration work has started.
“We will thoroughly investigate this incident and will ensure such incidents don’t happen in future.”
Aerial visuals over scene of deadly India train accident show extent of deadly crash
Rescue operations after crash that killed over 280 come to an end
Indian authorities said they had concluded rescue operations on Sunday after the country’s deadliest rail crash in more than two decades, with signal failure emerging as the likely cause of death for at least 275 people.
The death toll from Friday evening’s crash was revised down from 288 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice, said Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the eastern state of Odisha.
Senior Bangladeshi diplomat visits Odisha hospital
Bangladeshi diplomat, Sheikh Marefat Ali Islam, visited Soro Hospital in Odisha’s Balasore district to assist passengers from the country who were injured in the rail accident.
Mr Marefat, who is a second secretary in the Bangladesh deputy high commission, told news agency PTI that a number of passengers from Bangladesh were recovering in different hospitals in Odisha, but added no news of the death of any citizen of his country from the disaster.
“If there’s any information on injured Bangladeshi patients, please dial our deputy high commission at Kolkata - 9038353533,” he added.
Free bus service announced from Odisha to Kolkata
Due to the disruption of train services following the tragic rail collision in Odisha, the eastern Indian state’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik has announced free bus service to Kolkata from the state.
“In view of disruption of train services caused by Bahanaga train tragedy, CM has announced free bus service to Kolkata from Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack,” the chief minister office’s Twitter account noted.
“The entire cost will be borne from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund & arrangement will continue till restoration of normal train services in Baleswar route,” it said.
'We are making sure evidence does not get tampered'
Jaya Varma Sinha, member of operation and business development at Railway Board, unveiled what she learned from the driver of one of the locomotives involved in the tragic tragic triple rail collision that happened in Odisha on Friday.
The driver, who sustained serious injuries, said that the train moved forward only after it received a ‘green’ signal, adding that he “neither jumped any signal nor was the train over-speeding.”
“Safety is the top priority for Railways. We are making sure that the evidence does not get tampered & that any witness does not get affected,” Ms Sinha said, according to news agency ANI.
“Our helpline number 139 is available. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses,” she said.
High number of deaths due to 'goods train carrying iron ores'
The reason for the high number of deaths and injuries was due to a goods train carrying iron ores, Jaya Varma Sinha, member of operation and business development, Railway Board said today in a press briefing.
“The goods train did not get derailed. Since the goods train was carrying iron ores, the maximum damage of the impact was on Coromandel Express,” Ms Sinha explained.
“This is the reason for a huge number of deaths and injuries,” she said.
Some derailed bogies of the Coromandel Express then hit the last two bogies of Yashwantpur Express which was crossing at a speed of 126 kmph, causing further devastation from the collision.
Citing a preliminary investigation on the triple train accident, the Railway Board said there was an issue with the signaling.
'Serious flaws,' 'concerns' in Indian railways system flagged in February – report
Officials part of the Indian railway board had reportedly flagged “serious flaws in the system,” and raised concerns about the failure of “interlocking” as early as February, seeking immediate action.
Indian railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said today that the cause of the devastating train collision that took away the lives of over 250 people in the eastern state of Odisha was a failure in the “electronic interlocking” system.
“The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come...but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it,” he said.
The Print reported that the principal chief operating manager of the South Western Railway zone had raised concerns about signal failure observed during a train’s journey in a letter dated 9 February.
“Due to the alertness of the loco pilot, the train was stopped before entering the wrong line (Down line) and averted a major disaster...,” the official said, according to The Print.
The letter reportedly notes that if the signal maintenance system was not monitored and corrected immediately, it could lead to “re-occurrence and serious accidents”.
Track laying work complete on two main lines, railways minister says
Indian railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the track laying work has been completed on one of the two main lines affected by Friday’s deadly rail collision in the eastern Indian state of Odisha that took away the lives of over 250 people.
“Down main line made fit at 12:05 hrs today,” Mr Vaishnaw tweeted.
Earlier in the day, he said the Indian railways is running free trains and logistic facilities for survivors to reach home.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi reportedly called the railways minister to take stock of restoration work this morning.
Aerial visuals show restoration work underway to restore tracks
Aerial view of restoration work reveals the extent of the damage from devastating trail collision being fixed by workers.
The railway ministry said more than 1000 workers engaged in restoration using 7 Poclain machines, 2 accident relief trains, and 3 to 4 cranes.
“Restoration work is ongoing at Warfooting at train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ Manpower working tirelessly,” the ministry tweeted.
“I commend each and every person belonging to the teams of railways, NDRF, ODRAF, local authorities, police, fire service, volunteers and others who are working tirelessly on the ground and strengthening the rescue ops. Proud of their dedication,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
