✕ Close Scene of India train crash as death toll rises

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The cause of the horror crash that claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and injured more than 800 has been revealed.

The derailment of the trains, which happened on Friday evening, was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system that led a train to wrongly change tracks and crash into a freight train, officials said on Sunday.

A rail official said a detailed investigation will reveal whether the error was human or technical.

Rail official Jaya Verma Sinha said: “The system is 99.9% error free. But 0.1% chances are always there for an error,”

Responding to a question about whether the crash could be a case of sabotage, she said “nothing is ruled out.”

It comes as the official death toll was revised down from 288 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice, said Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of the eastern state of Odisha.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said those found responsible will be “severely punished” during a visit to the site of the crash in Odisha.