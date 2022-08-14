For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been sent on leave after he complained about long working hours and “substandard” quality of food served at the barracks.

The 26-year-old officer named Manoj Kumar spoke about the issue of food quality in a two-minute-long video in which he was seen crying.

“Nobody listens to us. I’m hungry since morning, whom should I talk to?” he sobbed in the video.

Additionally, Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s promise to give Rs 1,875 (£20) separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

The video garnered tens of thousands of views and prompted reactions from people on Twitter, with many questioning the state government over the poor diet of the police forces.

Mr Kumar told the Times of India that he’s been sent on a “long leave” and his job is in danger.

“I stand by my words. No probe is pending against me,” Mr Kumar claimed. He had previously also claimed he worked long hours without nutritious food.

“Senior officers... want to cover up the matter by defaming me and by creating the narrative that I am mentally unsound,” he said.

He added: “I was roughed up and locked in in a room after the video went viral on social media. My phone was snatched and the entire data was deleted. They even tried to take me to the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Agra.”

The Independent has contacted Firozabad police for comment.