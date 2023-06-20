For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Narendra Modi and Joe Biden should address grave human rights issues that have plagued both their nations as India’s prime minister reaches the US for one of the most high-profile diplomatic visits of the year, Amnesty International has said.

Amnesty pointed out that under Mr Modi’s prime ministership, India has borne witness to “increasing violence against religious minorities, shrinking civil society space and criminalisation of dissent” as he presided over a “period of rapid deterioration of human rights protections”.

The two leaders will meet for Mr Modi’s first-ever state visit to the US on Tuesday – almost two decades after the US revoked his visa over communal riots in India’s Gujarat.

The US had then cited concerns that he did nothing to stop anti-Muslim violence that left more than 1,000 dead in 2002 when he was the Indian state’s chief minister. While he was absolved of the charges by India’s Supreme Court and the US had reinstated his visa, concerns around his alleged involvement remain in the wake of rising crimes against Muslims in India.

The non-profit also said Mr Biden’s presidential tenure was “concurrent to a devastating period of backsliding on reproductive rights” and a spike in “vitriolic anti-LGBTQI+ attacks at the state level”.

Calling on the world leaders to address respective rights issues, Amnesty India’s top official Aakar Patel said that “with the world watching, their [Mr Modi and Mr Biden’s] silence will be felt by the people in India and the US whose rights are most at risk of abuse”.

Amnesty said growing human rights concerns are not “fringe issues” and the Indian administration has “placed dangerous constraints on civil society”.

Mr Patel, Amnesty International India’s Board chair, has asked Mr Modi and Mr Biden to hold each other to account rather than “sweep human rights issues in their respective nations under the rug”.

“While the red carpet has been rolled out for prime minister Modi, people in India continue to experience grave human rights abuses. India and the US are important partners and allies in various world forums, including the G20 and Quad,” he said in a statement.

Talking about religious polarisation in India in a rare interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mr Modi said the country does not just tolerate, but celebrates diversity.

“For thousands of years, India has been the land where people of all faiths and beliefs have found the freedom to coexist peacefully and prosper,” he said. “You will find people of every faith in the world living in harmony in India.”

India has seen arbitrary arrests and detentions of academicians, journalists, lawyers, political opponents and peaceful protestors documented by Amnesty in Mr Modi’s nearly decade-long regime. Rising attacks on minority communities, especially Muslims and less-privileged social castes like Dalits, have had an uptick as well.

Under his administration, financial and investigative agencies of the government were alleged to have been “weaponized to harass, silence, and criminalise independent critical voices”, Amnesty said on the day Mr Modi left for the US.

Amnesty cited action against media organisations like the BBC and other prominent non-profits like Greenpeace India, Oxfam India, Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF), Centre for Policy Research, as well as its own India branch.

According to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s (USCIRF) recommendation for the fourth year, India should be added to a list of countries “perpetuating systemic and egregious violations of the right to freedom of religion”.

Conditions for religious minorities “continued to worsen” throughout last year, the US commission said.

A US State Department report last year reported on “violence by government authorities against members of religious minorities”.

Mr Biden should not ignore his own administration’s findings and must call on Mr Modi to end his government’s alleged abuse of laws to target civil society and free speech, officials at Amnesty said.

As for Mr Biden, his administration has the “critical authority” to support access to abortion which has seen a “devastating backslide” after June last year.

“President Biden has taken some executive action but has the power to do more, including to declare a national health emergency to protect abortion access in the United States,” Amnesty said.

Mr Modi should urge his US ally to “ensure access to abortion to the fullest extent of his authority” and to call on US Congress members to pass federal legislation to protect abortion access, it said.

Amanda Klasing, national director of government relations and advocacy at Amnesty International US, flagged “increased threats to sexual and reproductive health and rights and vitriolic attacks on people needing access to a range of healthcare in the US”.

“As President Biden raises human rights threats in India, he must also be prepared to address the threats to human rights here in the US and look to examples from other countries, including India, where constitutional courts have extended human rights protections and legislatures have ratified key human rights treaties,” she said in a statement.

Mr Modi will be meeting Mr Biden at the Oval Office and address a joint meeting of Congress, followed by a lavish White House dinner.

He will also be attending a State Department luncheon on Friday hosted by vice president Kamala Harris and the US secretary of state Antony Blinken. Mr Modi will address members of the Indian diaspora before departing Washington during his state visit.