At least six people died and 15 were injured in a fire on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo, Mumbai, on Saturday morning.

An official of the local civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said that the fire broke out at 7am. “It’s a ground plus 20-story building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor,” the official said.

Authorities have not yet ascertained the cause of the fire.

“On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation,” the BMC said.

Many people have been injured in the incident, and were taken to nearby hospitals such as the Bhatia Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, and the Nair Hospital for treatment.

Residents said they heard a loud sound followed by black smoke at the time of the incident.

“We heard a big noise and rushed outside. There was black smoke coming out of some floors above us. We immediately rushed downstairs and came into the open area,” a resident told News18.

Videos from the site showed massive plumes of smoke emanating from the building.

“Doctors at the Nair Hospital said that two [victims who] were brought [in are] dead, while the condition of the remaining two is stable and they are being treated,” the BMC official said.

“Soon after the fire broke out, residents started running out with their family members. There are at least six flats on each floor. The blaze engulfed the 18th and 19th floors and some residents were trapped there,” he added.

The Maharashtra government has promised an investigation into the fire and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh ( £4,956) to the next of kin of those who died in the incident.

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said state ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh will be looking into the investigation.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi also shared condolences on social media.

“Saddened by the building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured for the speedy recovery,” he wrote.

He additionally announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh (£1,982) each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.

The firefighting operation is still underway.