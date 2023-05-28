For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s new parliament building on Sunday, a modern complex that is part of his Hindu nationalist government’s grand plan to give a makeover to national capital Delhi’s architecture in a literal and symbolic shedding of the country’s British colonial era.

The inauguration, and the ongoing revamp of the political heart of New Delhi, comes a year before parliamentary elections in which the prime minister’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will pitch its strong Hindu nationalist credentials, and its performance in office over the last decade, to seek a third term and mark more than a decade in power.

But the grand ceremony that had the performance of rituals and symbols from all of India’s major religions was marred by a united boycott from the country’s political opposition that showed a rare unified front against Mr Modi and the BJP.

The ceremony was also put under a cloud because of an ongoing protest against sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers who count Olympians and gold medallists among them.

The wrestlers were unceremoniously shunted from their protest site, barely 2km away from the new parliament and detained by Delhi police as they sought to peacefully march and protest at the site of the inauguration.

The inauguration has also been deemed controversial because it was held on the birth anniversary of Hindu ideologue Veer Savarkar – who is famously known to have pleaded to the British for clemency.

Following the inauguration, Mr Modi hailed the new edifice as filling the country’s people “with pride, hope and promise”.

“May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress,” he tweeted.

Early in the morning, Mr Modi held traditional prayers outside the complex in a ceremony attended by his top cabinet ministers. He then lit a traditional lamp inside the parliament and felicitated some of the workers involved in its construction.

He went ahead to install the ‘Sengol’ sceptre in the new lower house of the parliament – the history of which has itself become controversial.

Mr Modi also released a Rs 75 coin to mark 75 years of India’s independence from the British.

At least 20 opposition parties boycotted the event saying Mr Modi violated protocol to inaugurate the new complex and grab the spotlight when it should have been done by the president, Draupadi Murmu – the highest executive of the country.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi lights a lamp after installing a sengol during the inauguration of the new parliament building in New Delhi, India on 28 May 2023 (Reuters)

“To open a new parliament building without the opposition, it does not mean there is a democracy in the country. It’s an incomplete event,” Supriya Sule, an opposition leader, told news agency ANI.

The Modi government has rejected the opposition’s argument, saying no protocol was violated and that the prime minister respects the constitutional head of the country. It also said the opposition has tried to politicise the event.

The new parliament complex – built at a cost of $120m – is itself the centrepiece of a $2.4bn project aimed at eclipsing the significance of colonial-era buildings in the capital’s centre, paving the way for modern buildings with a distinct Indian identity.

The new complex is designed to seat 888 members in the lower house and 384 in the upper house, compared to the present building that seats 543 and 250 members in the lower and upper houses respectively.

Besides modern technology, the new parliament has at least three times as much space to accommodate new lawmakers in the world’s most populous nation.

The triangular-shaped parliament complex is just across from the old, circular heritage building built by British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in 1927, two decades before India’s independence. The old parliament will be converted into a museum.

The project was announced in 2019 and Mr Modi laid its foundation a year later in December 2020.

The plan had then drawn intense criticism from opposition politicians, architects and heritage experts, many of whom called it environmentally irresponsible, a threat to cultural heritage and too expensive.

Outrage against the project grew in 2021 when at least 12 opposition parties questioned its timing, when the country faced a devastating surge in Covid cases and numerous deaths.

They branded the revamp Mr Modi’s “vanity project” and said its construction was prioritised over the loss of scores of lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new parliament building as speaker of the lower house Om Birla watches, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, 28 May 2023 (AP)

A year earlier, a group of 60 former civil servants wrote an open letter to the prime minister to highlight the architectural value of the old parliament building and said the new plan would “irrevocably” destroy the area’s cultural heritage.

His government however defended the revamp, saying it was necessary because the older building was “showing signs of distress and over utilisation” and that the new design “combines the country’s heritage and traditions”.

Meanwhile, the country’s opposition mocked the prime minister’s inauguration even as some Indian celebrities, including one whose own son was arrested by federal authorities last year, praised it.

One opposition party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, controversially said the new parliament’s triangular design looked like a coffin.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, whose great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s first prime minister, mocked the ceremony by saying Mr Modi considered the inauguration to be a coronation.

Jairam Ramesh, a former federal minister and senior Congress party leader, also lashed out at Mr Modi. “A self-glorifying authoritarian Prime Minister with utter disdain for Parliamentary procedures, who rarely attends Parliament or engages in it, inaugurates the New Parliament building in 2023,” he tweeted.

“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the parliament, we find no value in a new building,” said an earlier combined statement by the opposition.