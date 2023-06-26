For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A minister from Narendra Modi’s administration has shot back at former US president Barack Obama for his remarks calling on the Indian leader to protect India’s Muslim minority community.

“Perhaps six Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him (Mr Obama). More than 26,000 bombs were dropped – from Syria and Yemen to Saudi (Arabia) and Iraq,” Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday in a press conference held in New Delhi.

"Why would anyone listen to any allegations from such people?"

The leader from Mr Modi’s ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) added: “It was surprising that when the PM (Modi) was visiting the US, a former US president was making a statement on Indian Muslims…”

“I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US. But comments keep coming from there on India’s religious tolerance,” she said.

The remarks from the Indian minister come a day after the former US president told CNN that the issue of the "protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India" would be worth raising in Mr Modi’s meeting at the White House last week.

Without such protection, he said, there was "a strong possibility that India at some point starts pulling apart".

Mr Modi’s high-profile state visit to the US was punctuated with calls from Amnesty and other human rights organisations, calling on US president Joe Biden to raise the grave concerns over “increasing violence against religious minorities, shrinking civil society space and criminalisation of dissent” seen after the Hindu leader took over as prime minister in 2014.

Mr Modi has presided over a “period of rapid deterioration of human rights protections”, Amnesty said.

This was Mr Modi’s first state visit to the US and almost two decades after the US revoked his visa over the 2002 riots in India’s Gujarat, where he was then the state’s chief minister.

Back then, the US cited concerns that Modi had done nothing to stop anti-Muslim violence that left more than 1,000 dead.

In a recent report, the US State Department raised concerns over the treatment of Muslims and other religious minorities in India under the Hindu nationalist party.

While initially the White House officials said that Mr Biden “will not lecture the Indian prime minister on India’s human rights track record”, he later said that human rights and other democratic values were discussed between the two leaders during their talks.

The finance minister is not the only BJP leader to hit back at Mr Obama. Senior party leader and a state minister from BJP, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said there are many “Obamas” in India “who need to be taken care of”.

“There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritise taking care of them before considering going to Washington,” he said in response to a journalist over the former US president’s remarks on the Muslim minority in India.