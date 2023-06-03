India train crash – live: Worst accident in two decades leaves at least 233 dead, probe ordered
At least 900 are injured
At least 233 people are dead and hundreds are injured, after a passenger train in India derailed and collided with another locamotive in the eastern state of Odisha.
The Coromandel Express, which runs between Kolkata and Chennai, reportedly derailed and struck a goods train.
The crash in the Balasore district injured at least 900.
The Odisha government has ordered a state of mourning.
People in queues to donate blood for survivors
People queue up at hospitals in Balasore city in the Indian state of Odisha to donate blood for survivors of the horrific train accident yesterday.
The accident, in which one train got derailed and was hit by another passenger train coming from the opposite direction, has left over 233 dead and over 900 injured.
India‘s prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “distressed” by the incident and that “all possible assistance” is being given to those affecte
At least 233 people were killed and 900 are injured in India after a passenger train derailed and collided with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday, according to reports.
Rescue operations were underway at the site and “all possible assistance” is being given to those affected, India‘s prime minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet today.
The collision is a “grave accident”, H K Dwivedi, West Bengal’s chief secretary told reporters. South Eastern Railway officials, who did not want to be named, said they fear heavy casualties, without disclosing the number of deaths.
Video shows site of Odisha train crash
As morning dawns on Odisha’s Balasore district, video shows the site of a massive train derailment in India that killed and wounded hundreds of people on Friday.
The clip, from ANI, shows the wreckage of multiple locomotives surrounded by numerous emergency personnel and bystanders.
Death toll rises to 207 in India rail crash
An estimated 207 people were killed on Friday in a train derailment in India, according to state officials.
Another roughly 900 were injured in the crash, one of the deadliest in Indian history.
Crash highlights persistent safety issues on India’s iconic rail system
India, with roughly 78,610 miles of track, has the fourth largest rail network in the world.
The system is an integral part of India’s modern history and economic development, according to experts.
“Very few countries are defined by their railways, but India’s recent history is inseparable from the development of its enormous rail network,” Christian Wolmar, a historian and author of Railways and The Raj, told CNN.
The rail system, however, suffers from poor maintenance and aging infrastructure.
In 2021, 16,431 people died in railway accidents in the country.
The Odisha train disaster, by the numbers
Rescue forces across the Indian state of Odisha were mobilised on Friday after three trains were involved in a massive derailment crash.
More than 120 people died in the accident
850, meanwhile, were injured, according to state officials.
More than 100 extra doctors were mobilised to the site, as were 200 ambulances.
Odisha train derailment among worst in recent history
Friday’s train crash in India is among the country’s worst in recent history, according to NDTV.
The estimated death toll of 120 eclipses that of accidents like a 2015 accident on the Janata Express, which killed 30, and a 2011 accident involving a bus on the Chhapra-Mathura Express that killed 69 people in Uttar Pradesh.
Death toll hits 120 and “might go up” in Odisha rail disaster
Over 120 bodies have been recovered in India from the site of a train derailment in the state of Odisha, Sudhanshu Sarangi, director general of the local fire department told Reuters.
An estimated 850 people have been taken to local hospitals.
600 injured in Odisha derailment
About 600 people were injured in Friday’s train derailment in Odisha, according to Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena.
Death toll rises in Odisha train crash
It’s now believed at least 70 people were killed in a train derailment in Odisha, India, on Friday, the Washington Post reports.
The crash occured around 7.20pm, when a passenger train derailed, sending some of its cars onto the opposing track, an accident that eventually ensnared three trains altogether.
