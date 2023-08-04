Jump to content

Indian supreme court stays opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and restores him as MP

Gandhi can now contest crucial 2024 national elections in which he is touted as main challenger to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

Namita Singh
Friday 04 August 2023 09:43
India’s top court on Friday stayed the conviction of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.

Mr Gandhi, a fierce critic of prime minister Narendra Modi and touted as his main challenger in the 2024 polls, lost his seat in the lower house of India’s parliament in March after a court found him guilty of criminal defamation over remarks he made about several personalities with the surname “Modi”.

He was sentenced to the maximum penalty for criminal defamation of two years by a lower court, with the jail term put on hold and bail granted pending his appeal.

India’s parliamentary rules say a member loses their seat if they are convicted of a crime and sentenced to two or more years in prison.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names?” Mr Gandhi had said during a rally in the southern Karnataka state in 2019 while referring to a business tycoon, a former Indian Premier League cricket chief and the Indian prime minister respectively.

