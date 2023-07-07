Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi bid to have defamation conviction suspended

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has failed in a high court plea to suspend his conviction for defamation, denting his hopes of returning to parliament and contesting national elections due next year.

Gandhi is expected to appeal the verdict and still has the option to take his plea to a larger bench in the same Gujarat High Court, with the country’s Supreme Court in New Delhi being his last option to seek recourse.

“We have noted the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on the disqualification of RahulGandhi,” said the general secretary for communications of Gandhi’s Congress party, Jairam Ramesh. “The reasoning of the Hon’ble judge is being studied, as it should be.

“The judgment only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further.”

Gandhi lost his seat in the lower house of India’s parliament in March after a court found him guilty of criminal defamation over remarks he made about several people with the surname “Modi”.

He was sentenced to the maximum penalty for criminal defamation of two years. Indian parliamentary rules say a member loses their seat if they are convicted of a crime and sentenced to two or more years in prison.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names?” Gandhi had said during a rally in the southern Karnataka state in 2019 while referring to a business tycoon, a former Indian Premier League cricket chief, and the Indian prime minister respectively.

The defamation case was filed by Purnesh Modi, a state-level lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Prime Minister Modi’s home state Gujarat. He claimed Gandhi’s comments had “defamed the entire Modi community”.

